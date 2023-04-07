Left Menu

Former champions Madison Keys, Daria Kasatkina set Charleston quarterfinal clash

No.9 seed Madison Keys of the United States battled past No.8 seed Magda Linette of Poland 6-2, 3-6, 6-1.

ANI | Updated: 07-04-2023 13:07 IST | Created: 07-04-2023 13:07 IST
Former champions Madison Keys, Daria Kasatkina set Charleston quarterfinal clash
Madison Keys (Photo: Charleston Open/ Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

2019 champion Madison Keys and 2017 champion Daria Kasatkina will lock horns in a quarterfinal showdown at the Charleston Open on Friday, following victories in the Round of 16. No.9 seed Madison Keys of the United States battled past No.8 seed Magda Linette of Poland 6-2, 3-6, 6-1 on Thursday night.

Keys added to her string of victories in Charleston by winning her 20th match in her professional career there. Keys was not just the winner in 2019 but also a semifinalist in 2018 and a finalist in 2015. Keys took the first set thanks to back-to-back forehand winners, but Linette was the more resilient player in the second set. To tie the match, the Pole saved each of her three break points in the second set.

Yet in the decisive game, Keys took the lead right away for 2-0 before holding on to win 3-0 despite facing a break point in a drawn-out five-deuce game. Keys maintained her composure after that and finished the game with 36 victories, triple Linette's total of 12. After a 6-3, 7-6(3) victory over American Bernarda Pera earlier, No. 3 seed Kasatkina was able to quickly secure her quarterfinal position. In their first encounter, Kasatkina required one hour and 32 minutes to defeat Pera, who was ranked 38th.

Pera, who claimed her first two WTA singles championships last year, recovered from falling behind by a break in the second set and saved two match points at 5-4 to force a tiebreak. But in the tiebreaker, Kasatkina won five straight games to take a dominating 5-1 lead, and she then sealed the victory. Against Kasatkina, Keys has a commanding 8-1 win-loss record. Kasatkina ultimately defeated Keys last year at Melbourne Summer Set 2 after eight tries, although Keys triumphed in their most recent meeting in San Diego at the close of the previous campaign. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
(Update: Launched) SpaceX set to launch Intelsat IS-40e communication satellite to orbit on April 7

(Update: Launched) SpaceX set to launch Intelsat IS-40e communication satell...

 Global
2
NASA’s eyeing mid-August for SpaceX Crew-7 mission launch to International Space Station

NASA’s eyeing mid-August for SpaceX Crew-7 mission launch to International S...

 United States
3
Health News Roundup: Pfizer RSV vaccine 82% effective vs severe infection in infants, final data shows (April 5); US FDA withdraws approval for Covis Pharma's preterm birth prevention drug and more

Health News Roundup: Pfizer RSV vaccine 82% effective vs severe infection in...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Study explains how primordial life survived on 'Snowball Earth'; SpaceX Starship rocket test could happen next week - FAA and more

Science News Roundup: Study explains how primordial life survived on 'Snowba...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Land for All: How Tech is Creating an Inclusive Landscape

Powering Prosperity: The Dynamic Link between Energy Intensity and Economic Growth

Unlocking the Potential: The Endless Opportunities of Artificial Intelligence

Gaming Disorder: When Does Fun Turn into Addiction?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023