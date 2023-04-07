Left Menu

Super Cup 2023, Group A preview: Bengaluru FC, Kerala Blasters FC in fight for SF spot

RoundGlass Punjab won the I-League while Sreenedi Deccan were added to Group A through a win in the qualifying round.

ANI | Updated: 07-04-2023 13:59 IST | Created: 07-04-2023 13:59 IST
Super Cup 2023, Group A preview: Bengaluru FC, Kerala Blasters FC in fight for SF spot
Bengaluru FC and Kerala Blasters FC players in action (Photo: ISL Media). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Bengaluru FC and Kerala Blasters FC are set to go against each other, this time in the Super Cup 2023, where the two teams are placed in the same group alongside I-League teams Sreenedi Deccan and RoundGlass Punjab. RoundGlass Punjab won the I-League while Sreenedi Deccan were added to Group A through a win in the qualifying round.

Bengaluru FC will be looking to win the title again after their heroics in the first edition of the Super Cup in 2018. The Blasters will be thirsting for revenge after their ISL exit against the Blues and will have a shot at the trophy, which will be up for grabs in their home state. The tournament's third edition will be played after a gap of four years in Kerala.

However, the I-League sides will provide tough competition to the Blues and the Blasters as Group A promises a real fight for that one semifinal spot. The Blues will be focused on bringing the cup home for the second time and further enriching their trophy cabinet and will look to carry their 2023 form into the Super Cup. The Blues' attack will be one to watch, with youngster Sivasakthi Narayanan making a place for himself in the starting eleven, and his partnership with Roy Krishna doing wonders for the Blues. Captain Chhetri will look to break into the starting XI having made a big impact in the ISL knockout stages.

However, their biggest strength will be their defence that has been very solid since the turn of the year. Having a knack for knockout football and a history of winning trophies, Bengaluru FC will be one of the favourites for the title especially given their current form. The Blasters finished in the top six and qualified for the playoffs in the ISL 2022-23 but failed to go all the way for yet another season. But the Blasters will look to make amends playing in their home state and try to bring silverware for the club in the third edition of the Super Cup. Ivan Vukomanovic, who has always kept an eye on the youth team, will be hoping for some young players to emerge that he can absorb into the senior team. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
(Update: Launched) SpaceX set to launch Intelsat IS-40e communication satellite to orbit on April 7

(Update: Launched) SpaceX set to launch Intelsat IS-40e communication satell...

 Global
2
NASA’s eyeing mid-August for SpaceX Crew-7 mission launch to International Space Station

NASA’s eyeing mid-August for SpaceX Crew-7 mission launch to International S...

 United States
3
Health News Roundup: Pfizer RSV vaccine 82% effective vs severe infection in infants, final data shows (April 5); US FDA withdraws approval for Covis Pharma's preterm birth prevention drug and more

Health News Roundup: Pfizer RSV vaccine 82% effective vs severe infection in...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Study explains how primordial life survived on 'Snowball Earth'; SpaceX Starship rocket test could happen next week - FAA and more

Science News Roundup: Study explains how primordial life survived on 'Snowba...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Land for All: How Tech is Creating an Inclusive Landscape

Powering Prosperity: The Dynamic Link between Energy Intensity and Economic Growth

Unlocking the Potential: The Endless Opportunities of Artificial Intelligence

Gaming Disorder: When Does Fun Turn into Addiction?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023