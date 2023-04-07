Left Menu

Bayern forward Choupo-Moting a doubt for Man City game

Bayern Munich forward Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting will miss Saturdays league game against Freiburg with a knee problem and is a doubt for the Champions League quarterfinal first leg against Manchester City next week, coach Thomas Tuchel said on Friday.Tuchel said the 34-year-old Cameroon striker would not travel to Freiburg and would undergo treatment.

PTI | Munich | Updated: 07-04-2023 16:27 IST | Created: 07-04-2023 16:25 IST
Bayern forward Choupo-Moting a doubt for Man City game
Thomas Tuchel Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • Germany

Bayern Munich forward Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting will miss Saturday's league game against Freiburg with a knee problem and is a doubt for the Champions League quarterfinal first leg against Manchester City next week, coach Thomas Tuchel said on Friday.

Tuchel said the 34-year-old Cameroon striker would not travel to Freiburg and would undergo treatment. “The time is tight” for him to recover ahead of the match at City on Tuesday, the coach added.

Choupo-Moting was best known as a backup for Robert Lewandowski until this season but has come into his own since the Poland forward left for Barcelona in July. He has 17 goals in 28 games for Bayern this season and four in six in the Champions League, including one against Paris Saint-Germain in the round of 16.

He went off after 64 minutes of the 2-1 loss to Freiburg in the German Cup quarterfinals on Tuesday.

Serge Gnabry, Sadio Mané and Thomas Müller are candidates to replace Choupo-Moting ahead of Tuchel's first European game since he replaced Julian Nagelsmann last month. Also out against Freiburg is 17-year-old forward Mathys Tel, who has played 21 times for Bayern this season, mostly off the bench. Defender Dayot Upamecano misses the game through suspension after picking up too many yellow cards. Goalkeeper Manuel Neuer and defender Lucas Hernandez remain longer-term injury absentees. 

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
(Update: Launched) SpaceX set to launch Intelsat IS-40e communication satellite to orbit on April 7

(Update: Launched) SpaceX set to launch Intelsat IS-40e communication satell...

 Global
2
NASA’s eyeing mid-August for SpaceX Crew-7 mission launch to International Space Station

NASA’s eyeing mid-August for SpaceX Crew-7 mission launch to International S...

 United States
3
Health News Roundup: Pfizer RSV vaccine 82% effective vs severe infection in infants, final data shows (April 5); US FDA withdraws approval for Covis Pharma's preterm birth prevention drug and more

Health News Roundup: Pfizer RSV vaccine 82% effective vs severe infection in...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Study explains how primordial life survived on 'Snowball Earth'; SpaceX Starship rocket test could happen next week - FAA and more

Science News Roundup: Study explains how primordial life survived on 'Snowba...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Land for All: How Tech is Creating an Inclusive Landscape

Powering Prosperity: The Dynamic Link between Energy Intensity and Economic Growth

Unlocking the Potential: The Endless Opportunities of Artificial Intelligence

Gaming Disorder: When Does Fun Turn into Addiction?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023