Left Menu

Soccer-Crespo on course for clean sweep in Qatar after Al-Duhail win Cup

Hernan Crespo's first season as coach of Al-Duhail in Qatar could not have gone much better, with the former Argentina striker still on course for a domestic quadruple after clinching a second trophy in the space of 10 days on Thursday.

Reuters | Updated: 07-04-2023 17:08 IST | Created: 07-04-2023 17:02 IST
Soccer-Crespo on course for clean sweep in Qatar after Al-Duhail win Cup
Representative image Image Credit: Pexels

Hernan Crespo's first season as coach of Al-Duhail in Qatar could not have gone much better, with the former Argentina striker still on course for a domestic quadruple after clinching a second trophy in the space of 10 days on Thursday. Qatar is proving fertile territory for Argentines, after their World Cup victory in December, and Crespo's Al-Duhail are chasing a clean sweep of domestic silverware.

His side beat arch rivals Al-Sadd 2-0 on Thursday to win the Qatar Cup final, after winning the Qatar Stars cup on March 28 with a 1-0 victory over Umm Salal. Al-Duhail are also top of the Qatar Stars League, two points ahead of closest rivals Al-Arabi with a game in hand with a month remaining in the season.

They have also reached the quarter-finals of the Emir of Qatar Cup, and will face Al-Sailiya next Monday. It has not been all plain sailing for Crespo, whose team suffered a humiliating 7-0 loss at home to Saudi Arabian champions Al-Hilal in February, as they played in the semi-finals of the AFC Champions League for the first time.

Yet having refocused on the domestic front, things have gone from strength to strength for the Argentine. "We achieved the first title, but there are still other titles and we will all compete with full force," said the former AC Milan, Inter Milan and Chelsea striker, after his first title in Qatar last month.

Crespo's coaching career has included spells in Italy, Argentina and Brazil, winning the Copa Sudamericana with Argentina's Defensa y Justicia and the Brazilian Paulista title with Sao Paulo in 2021.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
(Update: Launched) SpaceX set to launch Intelsat IS-40e communication satellite to orbit on April 7

(Update: Launched) SpaceX set to launch Intelsat IS-40e communication satell...

 Global
2
NASA’s eyeing mid-August for SpaceX Crew-7 mission launch to International Space Station

NASA’s eyeing mid-August for SpaceX Crew-7 mission launch to International S...

 United States
3
Health News Roundup: Pfizer RSV vaccine 82% effective vs severe infection in infants, final data shows (April 5); US FDA withdraws approval for Covis Pharma's preterm birth prevention drug and more

Health News Roundup: Pfizer RSV vaccine 82% effective vs severe infection in...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Study explains how primordial life survived on 'Snowball Earth'; SpaceX Starship rocket test could happen next week - FAA and more

Science News Roundup: Study explains how primordial life survived on 'Snowba...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Land for All: How Tech is Creating an Inclusive Landscape

Powering Prosperity: The Dynamic Link between Energy Intensity and Economic Growth

Unlocking the Potential: The Endless Opportunities of Artificial Intelligence

Gaming Disorder: When Does Fun Turn into Addiction?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023