Bengaluru FC firm favourites against Sreenidi Deccan in Super Cup opener

Indian Super League runners-up Bengaluru FC will be firm favourites against Sreenidi Deccan FC of I-League in the Super Cup opener, here on Saturday.In a second Group A match of the day, newly-crowned I-League champions Punjab FC will face home favourites Kerala Blasters in a first meeting between the two sides. The group toppers will make the semi-finals.

PTI | Kozhikode | Updated: 07-04-2023 17:37 IST | Created: 07-04-2023 17:31 IST
Indian Super League runners-up Bengaluru FC will be firm favourites against Sreenidi Deccan FC of I-League in the Super Cup opener, here on Saturday.

In a second Group A match of the day, newly-crowned I-League champions Punjab FC will face home favourites Kerala Blasters in a first meeting between the two sides. Punjab FC are set for ISL promotion this season subject to fulfilling club licensing criteria.

Returning after a gap of four years, the third edition of the tournament will feature 16 teams -- 11 from ISL and five from I-League -- and will be played in two venues in Kerala (EMS Corporation Stadium and Payyanad Stadium in Manjeri).

The 16 teams are divided equally into four groups. The group toppers will make the semi-finals. The final will be played here on April 25.

Interestingly, both the earlier Super Cup editions have been won by teams who finished runners-up in the ISL the same year -- FC Goa in 2019 and Bengaluru FC in 2018.

Kerala Blasters, who were eliminated by Bengaluru FC in an incident-marred ISL play-off last month, will resume their rivalry in the last round of group matches on April 16.

Group B has Hyderabad FC, Odisha FC, East Bengal FC and Aizawl FC, while ISL champions ATK Mohun Bagan, FC Goa, Jamshedpur FC and Gokulam Kerala FC make Group C.

ATK Mohun Bagan edged Bengaluru FC on penalties in a thrilling ISL final in Goa three weeks ago and will be on the hunt for an unprecedented ISL-Super Cup double.

They play their first match against Gokulam here on Monday.

Defending champions FC Goa have no shortage of motivation to finish their season on a high in the Super Cup, having narrowly missed out on the ISL playoffs this year.

They were beaten 1-3 by Mumbai City FC in the AFC Champions League qualification playoff on Tuesday, meaning the Super Cup presents the last opportunity for them to gain any positives from this season.

Group D will be helmed by Mumbai City FC, who clinched their second ISL League Winners' Shield and secured qualification to the AFC Champions League group stage for a second successive season.

Chennaiyin FC, NorthEast United FC and Churchill Brothers are the other teams in Group D.

The only disappointment this season for the Mumbai side was the defeat on penalties at the hands of Bengaluru FC in the ISL semi-finals.

For the Super Cup, the Islanders have named an all-Indian squad led by Rahul Bheke.

The qualifying round took place from April 3-6, with four winners earning their spot in the group stages -- Sreenidi Deccan FC, Churchill Brothers, Aizawl FC and Gokulam Kerala.

The Super Cup will be telecast live on Sony Sports Network and streamed live on the FanCode app.

