RoundGlass Punjab FC announces squad for Super Cup 2023

RoundGlass Punjab FC have been drawn in Group A along with Kerala Blasters FC, Bengaluru FC and Sreenidi Deccan FC. The Club will be represented by a 26-member squad, with the majority of the players continuing from the I-League winning squad

ANI | Updated: 07-04-2023 18:04 IST | Created: 07-04-2023 18:04 IST
RoundGlass Punjab FC during training session (Image: RGPFC). Image Credit: ANI
I-League 2022-23 champions RoundGlass Punjab FC is all set to begin its Super Cup 2023 campaign with its first match on Saturday against Indian Super League side Kerala Blasters FC. The match will take place at the EMS Corporate Stadium in Kozhikode and is scheduled to kick off at 8.30 pm. RoundGlass Punjab FC have been drawn in Group A along with Kerala Blasters FC, Bengaluru FC and Sreenidi Deccan FC. The Club will be represented by a 26-member squad, with the majority of the players continuing from the I-League winning squad.

Nikolaos Topoliatis, Director of Football, RoundGlass Punjab FC, said, "We are happy to be featuring in the 2023 edition of the Hero Super Cup. As the champions of the I-League, it will be a good opportunity for the squad to face the Indian Super League sides. We look forward to a good, competitive display of football and results. I wish the team the best of luck!" Ahead of the league, Staikos Vergetis, Head Coach, RoundGlass Punjab FC, addressed the media and said, "We will approach the Super Cup with discipline and focus and we have a chance to measure ourselves on where we stand against the teams from ISL. We are facing strong teams and these matches will help us to understand how near or far we are from this level.

The 26-member RoundGlass Punjab FC squad comprises: Goalkeepers: Kiran Kumar Limbu (Nepal), Ravi Kumar, Jaskarenvir Singh

Defenders: Aleksandar Ignjatovic (Serbia), Khaiminthang Lhungdim, Tekcham Abhishek Singh, Deepak Devrani, Shankar Sampingiraj, Hmingthanmawia, Suresh Meitei, Naocha Singh, Mohammed Salah Midfielders: Freddy Lallawmawma, Samuel Lalmuanpuia, Brandon Vanlalremdika, Ajay Chhetri, Ashis Pradhan, Maheson Singh, Manglenthang Kipgen, Juan Carlos Nellar (Argentina), Juan Mera (Spain)

Forwards: Krishnananda Singh, Pranjal Bhumij, Aphaoba Singh, Daniel Lalhlimpuia, Luka Majcen (Slovenia). (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

