IPL 2023: Sunrisers Hyderabad captain Aiden Markram wins toss, opts to bat against Lucknow Super Giants

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) captain Aiden Markram won the toss and opted to bat against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in their Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 match.

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) captain Aiden Markram won the toss and opted to bat against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in their Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 match here at Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow on Friday. Sunrisers Hyderabad suffered a big defeat in their home opener against Rajasthan Royals. Markram will lead the side against LSG as the 2016 champions aim to open their account in the new season.

The last time when Lucknow were here at the Ekana Cricket Stadium, Kyle Mayers' belligerent 38-ball 73 and Mark Wood with brilliant figures of 5/14 condemned Delhi Capitals to a 50-run defeat. At the time of the toss Sunrisers Hyderabad captain Aiden Markram said, "The wicket looks quite dry. Hopefully, we can put up a good total. Everyone seems in good spirits and full of energy. Since we are batting first, Anmolpreet Singh will start."

Lucknow Super Giants captain KL Rahul said, "Too early to say anything. We ended up batting well in the last game. We will look to adjust and play well tonight. We can come in with a set plan as we are playing for the first time here. Hooda will miss out. Avesh is taking a break as he got himself injured. We will look to be aggressive and get the wickets." Sunrisers Hyderabad (Playing XI): Mayank Agarwal, Anmolpreet Singh(w), Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram(c), Harry Brook, Washington Sundar, Abdul Samad, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, T Natarajan, Umran Malik and Adil Rashid.

Lucknow Super Giants (Playing XI): KL Rahul(c), Kyle Mayers, Deepak Hooda, Marcus Stoinis, Nicholas Pooran(w), Romario Shepherd, Krunal Pandya, Amit Mishra, Yash Thakur, Jaydev Unadkat and Ravi Bishnoi. (ANI)

