Left Menu

Moeen Ali likens MI-CSK IPL rivalry to Manchester United versus Liverpool

Moeen backed CSKs strike bowler Deepak Chahar, who struggled in the opening two matches against Gujarat Titans and Lucknow Super Giants, saying he needs more game time.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 07-04-2023 19:46 IST | Created: 07-04-2023 19:46 IST
Moeen Ali likens MI-CSK IPL rivalry to Manchester United versus Liverpool
  • Country:
  • India

Chennai Super Kings all-rounder Moeen Ali on Friday likened the intense battles between his team and record IPL champions Mumbai Indians to the storied footballing rivalry of Manchester United and Liverpool.

Mumbai Indians have indeed been the most successful team in IPL history with five titles and Chennai Super Kings are a close second with four trophies. However, both the teams have struggled post the mega auction in 2022 having lost core of their players and their rivalry – also termed as the El Clasico of the IPL – is tilted in favour of Mumbai Indians who have 20 wins to show in 34 meetings with CSK. "This is a game I really look forward to. These are the two most successful franchises and the fan-following is huge and this is one of the biggest games you can play as a cricketer outside of international cricket. ''In football's point of view it is like Manchester United playing Liverpool. These are huge games," Moeen told the media here during CSK's training session on Friday evening at the Wankhede Stadium. Moeen backed CSK's strike bowler Deepak Chahar, who struggled in the opening two matches against Gujarat Titans and Lucknow Super Giants, saying he needs more game time. "I think the only thing he is lacking is game time. He had a bad injury and is coming back after a long time. Unless you can bowl in a proper game which you need as a bowler, he will get better as the tournament goes on. ''He is a big bowler for us and when he gets it right he gets three or four wickets in the powerplay," Moeen said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
(Update: Launched) SpaceX set to launch Intelsat IS-40e communication satellite to orbit on April 7

(Update: Launched) SpaceX set to launch Intelsat IS-40e communication satell...

 Global
2
NASA’s eyeing mid-August for SpaceX Crew-7 mission launch to International Space Station

NASA’s eyeing mid-August for SpaceX Crew-7 mission launch to International S...

 United States
3
Health News Roundup: Pfizer RSV vaccine 82% effective vs severe infection in infants, final data shows (April 5); US FDA withdraws approval for Covis Pharma's preterm birth prevention drug and more

Health News Roundup: Pfizer RSV vaccine 82% effective vs severe infection in...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Study explains how primordial life survived on 'Snowball Earth'; SpaceX Starship rocket test could happen next week - FAA and more

Science News Roundup: Study explains how primordial life survived on 'Snowba...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Land for All: How Tech is Creating an Inclusive Landscape

Powering Prosperity: The Dynamic Link between Energy Intensity and Economic Growth

Unlocking the Potential: The Endless Opportunities of Artificial Intelligence

Gaming Disorder: When Does Fun Turn into Addiction?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023