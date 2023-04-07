Left Menu

BCCI Apex Council meet: 2023-2027 home season media rights, appointment of women's team head coach on agenda

As the subject finds a mention on the Apex Council agenda, the BCCI will soon invite applications for the support staff including the head coach position.India had yet again come up short in a knock-out game at the ICC event in February, losing to eventual champions Australia in the semifinals.Tax exemption for ODI World Cup The host nation is required to get tax exemption from the government for hosting tournaments organised by the International Cricket Council.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-04-2023 20:44 IST | Created: 07-04-2023 20:44 IST
BCCI Apex Council meet: 2023-2027 home season media rights, appointment of women's team head coach on agenda

The BCCI will set the ball rolling for the sale of the media rights for bilateral cricket at home and commence the process to appoint the head coach of Indian women's cricket team at its Apex Council meeting on Sunday.

After the Rs 48,390 windfall from the IPL media rights, the BCCI will have high expectations for the home season rights for 2023-2027 cycle. With the entry of Viacom in Indian cricket's ecosystem, it will be a three-way battle between them, Star and Sony.

The BCCI reaped huge benefits from selling the broadcast and digital rights separately for the IPL and it is expected to follow that for the international games at home. Star had paid Rs 6,138.1 crore for the previous cycle that ended on March 31. Appointment of women's team support staff =========================== The Indian women's cricket team played the recent T20 World Cup in South Africa without a head coach. Batting coach Hrishikesh Kanitkar had taken charge of the team following the sacking of head coach Ramesh Powar in December. As the subject finds a mention on the Apex Council agenda, the BCCI will soon invite applications for the support staff including the head coach position.

India had yet again come up short in a knock-out game at the ICC event in February, losing to eventual champions Australia in the semifinals.

Tax exemption for ODI World Cup ===================== The host nation is required to get tax exemption from the government for hosting tournaments organised by the International Cricket Council. However, India's tax rules don't allow such exemptions though the BCCI is pushing for a win win solution in its talks with the government. The board could lose as much as Rs 955 crore if the government sticks to its decision to levy 21.84 percent tax surcharge on ICC's broadcast revenue from the 2023 ODI World Cup.

The other items on agenda include ratification of player contracts, revised travel policy of BCCI officials and domestic schedule for 2023-2024 season.

With Byju's jersey sponsorship coming to a premature end, the BCCI will also have to look for a replacement.

Adidas is set to be Indian's team kit sponsor replacing KKCL, maker of Killer jeans.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Pfizer RSV vaccine 82% effective vs severe infection in infants, final data shows (April 5); US FDA withdraws approval for Covis Pharma's preterm birth prevention drug and more

Health News Roundup: Pfizer RSV vaccine 82% effective vs severe infection in...

 Global
2
Biden admin defends Afghan troop pullout, blames ex-Prez Trump for chaos

Biden admin defends Afghan troop pullout, blames ex-Prez Trump for chaos

 United States
3
To thrive in cutthroat digital news market, every publishing house must keep upgrading: ABP Network’s chief digital officer

To thrive in cutthroat digital news market, every publishing house must keep...

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: Golf-Hovland relishes hot Masters start before cold front moves in; Golf-LIV Golf contingent see mixed Masters results and more

Sports News Roundup: Golf-Hovland relishes hot Masters start before cold fro...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Land for All: How Tech is Creating an Inclusive Landscape

Powering Prosperity: The Dynamic Link between Energy Intensity and Economic Growth

Unlocking the Potential: The Endless Opportunities of Artificial Intelligence

Gaming Disorder: When Does Fun Turn into Addiction?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023