MMA fighter Krishna Payasi shines in Kumite Warrior Hunt reality show

Indian MMA star and national Wushu player Krishna Payasi is the talk of the town after a stunning display in Kumite Warrior Hunt season 1. Krishna, who is a Wushu athlete at the national level participated in the show along with the top 16 male and female MMA stars across the country. Kumite 1 Warrior Hunt is a mixed martial arts (MMA) tournament and reality television show that debuted in 2019. It is organized by Kumite 1 League, an Indian-based MMA promotion company and the recently concluded season was hosted by Bollywood star Suniel Shetty.

The six-episode series was released on February 12, 2023, on the streaming platform, MX Player and Krishna Payasi is one of the most popular stars in the show. Krishna comes from a very humble family based out of Satna district in Madhya Pradesh. His father is a farmer and while growing up, his father single-handedly supported his family of six. Krishna grew up with his parents Uma Kant Payasi (father), Ram Bai Payasi (mother), Anand Kumar Payasi (brother), Akhand Prakash Payasi (brother) and Neha Payasi (sister). He was motivated by his family to dream big and was sent to Vashi in Navi Mumbai for higher studies, investing all their savings on him. However, Krishna was not good academically and all his focus was on sports. It was in Mumbai that his journey as an MMA athlete started and he has not looked back since.

Krishna currently trains students in the Fight Elite MMA Academy and Combat MMA Academy in Mumbai. "The best part about training others in the academy is that everyone from age 10-60 is equally enthusiastic and willing to learn", he said. Krishna always encourages the youngsters in his academy to take up sports not just as a profession but also as a means to stay fit and healthy. He says: "There is no substitute to hard work so I always motivate them to give their best in whatever they do and never lose focus. I tell them to believe in their own abilities and success will be in their grip sooner or later."

Krishna himself trains in the Combat MMA Academy for his upcoming events in both MMA and Wushu categories. He is working with his team of doctors, physios and strength and conditioning coaches to be in the best possible shape for the upcoming professional season. He is putting special focus on his dietary requirements and has a fixed diet plan prescribed by his team of experts. Krishna believes that homemade food is the best form of nutrition. Apart from that, milk and ghee are some products which he normally consumes as they are very good for his health. Hydration is also very important and he always gives special importance to his hydration plan. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)