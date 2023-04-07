Left Menu

Doping-Steeplechase world champion Jeruto provisionally suspended by AIU

ABP refers to the Athlete Biological Passport, which shows discrepancies that can reveal the effects of doping.

Steeplechase world champion Norah Jeruto has been provisionally suspended for an anti-doping violation, the Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU) said on Friday. Jeruto, formerly a Kenyan who switched allegiance to Kazakhstan, won the 3,000 metres steeplechase gold at the 2022 world championships in Eugene where she also set a championship record, which was the third-fastest of all time.

The AIU said on Twitter that Jeruto had been suspended "for the use of a Prohibited Substance/Method (ABP)". ABP refers to the Athlete Biological Passport, which shows discrepancies that can reveal the effects of doping.

The AIU said a notice of the charge has been issued to the 27-year-old distance runner, who also won the Diamond League gold in the same event in 2021. Jeruto missed the Tokyo Olympics as she sat out her change of allegiance period.

