Sports News Roundup: Kraken clinch playoff berth; Braves earn walk-off win in home opener and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Soccer-Bayern lack bite and must show reaction against Freiburg-Tuchel

Bayern Munich's shock German Cup exit to Freiburg highlighted their current lack of form, coach Thomas Tuchel said on Friday, as he demanded more bite when they face them again in the league on Saturday with Manchester City awaiting next week.

The league leaders suffered a 2-1 home loss to Freiburg on Tuesday to crash out of the German Cup in the last eight, with the visitors grabbing the winner with a second-half stoppage time penalty.

Soccer-City's Haaland fit to play against Southampton - Guardiola

Manchester City goal machine Erling Haaland could feature in Saturday's Premier League game at Southampton after recovering from a groin injury, coach Pep Guardiola said on Friday. Haaland missed out on Norway's Euro 2024 qualifiers against Spain and Georgia last month, as well as City's 4-1 win over Liverpool last Saturday.

NBA roundup: Suns secure No. 4 seed in West

Kevin Durant scored 12 of his 29 points in the fourth quarter and the Phoenix Suns stretched their winning streak to a season-best seven games with a 119-115 home victory over the short-handed Denver Nuggets on Thursday night. Chris Paul added 25 points and made a career-best seven 3-pointers while Durant sank six treys as Phoenix wrapped up the No. 4 seed in the Western Conference. Deandre Ayton scored 16 points, and Devin Booker had 15 points and eight assists.

Soccer-PSG situation 'not acceptable', says Galtier

Paris St Germain's Ligue 1 situation is "not acceptable", coach Christophe Galtier said on Friday after their lead at the top of the table shrunk to six points ahead of two key encounters. PSG were 10 points ahead in late February but they have now lost their last two games in their worst start to a calendar year in 22 years. On Saturday, they visit Nice, who are on a 12-match unbeaten streak, although they drew their last four games.

NHL roundup: Kraken clinch playoff berth

Jared McCann and Jordan Eberle had a goal and two assists apiece as the Seattle Kraken clinched a berth in the NHL playoffs with a 4-2 victory against the visiting Arizona Coyotes on Thursday night. Matty Beniers added a goal and an assist and Vince Dunn also tallied for the Kraken, who won their third consecutive game. Philipp Grubauer made 27 saves.

Swimming-Ukraine artistic swimmers' Olympic dreams in doubt after govt decision

Ukrainian artistic swimmers Maryna and Vladyslava Aleksiiva have spent years training for Paris 2024 but their Olympic dreams hang in the balance after the government decided to block its athletes from competing in qualifiers if they include Russians. The International Olympic Committee (IOC) has recommended Russians and Belarusians be allowed to return to international competition as neutrals since their ban after last year's invasion of Ukraine, which Moscow calls a "special military operation".

Soccer-Ten Hag demands consistency from Man Utd

Manchester United's players have to foster a culture of consistency at the Premier League club, manager Erik ten Hag said on Friday. In their last league outing, United responded to a disappointing 2-0 defeat by Newcastle United by claiming a 1-0 win over Brentford that lifted them to 53 points, three ahead of fifth-placed Tottenham Hotspur.

Golf-Koepka flies three clear at Masters with help of eagle

Brooks Koepka took advantage of ideal morning scoring conditions to put the LIV Golf flag three shots clear at the top of the Masters' early second-round leaderboard on Friday, as rain and thunderstorms took aim at Augusta National. Koepka, who shared the overnight lead with Norway's Viktor Hovland and Spain's Jon Rahm charged in front with a spotless outward nine highlighted by an eagle on the par-five eighth and a birdie at the second to reach the turn on 10-under.

MLB roundup: Braves earn walk-off win in home opener

Orlando Arcia drove home pinch-hitter Eddie Rosario with a two-out single in the bottom of the ninth inning Thursday night to give Atlanta a 7-6 victory over the San Diego Padres in the Braves' home opener at Truist Park. After a two-out double to right field off Padres reliever Nabil Crismatt, Rosario easily scored on Arcia's liner to center. The winning run was the fifth the Braves have scored with two outs this season.

WTA roundup: Top seeds hold serve in Charleston

Top-seeded Jessica Pegula of the U.S. beat Romanian 15th seed Irina-Camelia Begu 7-5, 4-6, 6-4 as the top four seeds advanced to the quarterfinals at the Credit One Charleston Open on Thursday in Charleston, S.C. Joining Pegula was No. 2 seed Ons Jabeur of Tunisia, the runner-up at Charleston last year, who eased past Caroline Dolehide 6-3, 7-5. No. 3 seed Daria Kasatkina of Russia got past American Bernarda Pera 6-3, 7-6 (3), and reigning champion Belinda Bencic of Switzerland, the fourth seed, rallied past American Shelby Rogers 4-6, 7-5, 6-2.

(With inputs from agencies.)