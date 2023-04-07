LSG defeat SRH by five wickets

Lucknow Super Giants defeated Sunrisers Hyderabad by five wickets in a low-scoring Indian Premier League match here on Friday. Spin all-rounder Krunal Pandya (3/18) starred with the bat and the ball. He blew away the Sunrisers top-order to restrict them to a paltry 121/8 before scoring a vital 34 off 23 balls to give LSG their second win of the season.

Opting bat, things didn't pan out Sunrisers' way as Krunal took the scalps of openers Anmolpreet Singh and Mayank Agarwal and skipper Aiden Markram.

Veteran spinner Amit Mishra (2/23) took two wickets.

Rahul Tripathi was the top-scorer for the Sunrisers with 41-ball 35.

Brief Scores: Sunrisers Hyderabad: 121 for 8 in 20 overs (Rahul Tripathi 35, Anmolpreet Singh 31; Krunal Pandya 3/18). Lucknow Super Giants: 127 for 5 in 16 overs (KL Rahul 35, Krunal Pandya 34; Adil Rashid 2/23).

