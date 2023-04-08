Golf-Koepka storms into Masters lead

Brooks Koepka took advantage of ideal morning scoring conditions to put the LIV Golf flag a commanding four shots clear at the top of the Masters' early second-round leaderboard on Friday, as rain and thunderstorms took aim at Augusta National.

Koepka, who shared the overnight lead with Norway's Viktor Hovland and Spain's Jon Rahm, returned a spotless five-under 67 to set a 12-under target for the afternoon wave that headed out under menacing skies. Amateur Sam Bennett continued to be the Augusta surprise package lurking four back with two to play while Hovland and Rahm were just underway with work in front of them sitting five off the pace.

Resurgent Jason Day had looked poised to challenge Koepka until he stumbled to a double-bogey, bogey, par, bogey finish for a disappointing 72 that put the Australian in the clubhouse seven behind. Start times were pushed ahead by 30 minutes in an effort to get as much play in as possible before forecasted thunderstorms sweep into Augusta.

Scoring is expected to get far more difficult on Friday, particularly for late starters like Rahm, who is in the second to last group out. While Rahm, winner of three events already this season, was always expected to contend at the year's first major, Koepka was not.

But the four-time major winner, who is fit again after suffering a number of injury woes, has emerged as the leader of the LIV Golf contingent. Koepka did all his damage on Augusta National's four par-five holes on Friday, recording three birdies and an eagle while taking a single bogey through two rounds.

"I just take it one shot at a time, one hole at a time, whatever I got in front of me," said Koepka. "I'm just interested in the shot I'm looking to hit at that current moment. "It's just up to me whether I play good or not. Simple."

As Koepka was putting the finishing touches on his round, five-time Masters champion Tiger Woods was teeing off. Woods, who has never missed the Masters cut as a professional, will likely need to improve on his opening round 74 if he is to keep his streak alive.

Even in Thursday's superb conditions, Woods slumped to his worst opening round since 2005 and with the rain and cold sure to put his surgically repaired leg to an even bigger test, he will need to find some of the Augusta magic that earned him five Green Jackets. Woods, who nearly lost his right leg in a 2021 car crash, was in the fourth last group with Hovland and Xander Schauffele.

Rory McIlroy was unable to take advantage of an early start as his bid to complete the career Grand Slam was again slipping away. Making his ninth attempt to join the exclusive club the Northern Irishman was four-over through 14 holes and in danger of missing the projected cut of two-over.

