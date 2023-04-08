MS Dhoni inaugurates 2011 WC victory memorial at Wankhede

India's ICC World Cup 2011 winning captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni inaugurated the 2011 World Cup victory memorial at the Wankhede stadium. The memorial has been built at the location where MS Dhoni's historic winning six from 2011 WC final had landed in the stands.

Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) built the memorial to commemorate India's 2011 ICC Cricket World Cup win. India defeated Sri Lanka in the final by six wickets in the summit clash at the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai. After batting first, Sri Lanka posted 274/6 in their 50 overs. An unbeaten century from Mahela Jayawardene (103*) and knocks from skipper Kumar Sangakkara (48), Nuwan Kulasekara (32) and Thisara Perera (22*) powered Lanka to a competitive total. Yuvraj Singh and Zaheer Khan took two wickets each and Harbhajan Singh took one wicket.

Chasing 275, India lost Sehwag (0) and Tendulkar (18) early. But an 83-run stand between Gautam Gambhir and Virat Kohli (35) revived India's chances. Gambhir went on to score 97 in 122 balls and had a 109-run stand for the fourth wicket with skipper MS Dhoni, who ended at an unbeaten 91* off 79 balls. Dhoni and Yuvraj (21*) had an unbeaten 54-run stand for the fifth wicket that guided Team India to their first World Cup title in 28 years. Notably, India will be hosting the Cricket World Cup 2023 in its entirety, for the first time ever.

ICC on Sunday unveiled the logo of the upcoming 2023 World Cup on the same day April 2 the Indian team led by MS Dhoni stood victorious over Sri Lanka to lift the ICC trophy in 2011. (ANI)

