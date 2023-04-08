Left Menu

Soccer-Gustavsson to consult medics on Kerr availability after Scotland loss

Australia coach Tony Gustavsson will consult his medical staff before deciding to field Sam Kerr in Tuesday's clash with England after the Chelsea forward missed Friday's 1-0 loss against Scotland for the Women's World Cup hosts.

Reuters | Updated: 08-04-2023 10:03 IST | Created: 08-04-2023 09:20 IST
Soccer-Gustavsson to consult medics on Kerr availability after Scotland loss
Representative Images Image Credit: Pixbay

Australia coach Tony Gustavsson will consult his medical staff before deciding to field Sam Kerr in Tuesday's clash with England after the Chelsea forward missed Friday's 1-0 loss against Scotland for the Women's World Cup hosts. Gustavsson did not reveal the injury that kept the prolific striker out of the friendly clash in London, which was decided by Nicola Docherty's goal in the opening minute of the second half, but he remains hopeful she will be available.

"If I'm guessing today, I'm guessing she will be available, but that's just speculation," said the Swede. "So, I need to talk to the sports science and medicine team and Sam herself, and see where she's at come Tuesday, but I know she would love to play."

Kerr spent the entire game on the sidelines with Gustavsson resisting the temptation to introduce the forward, who has scored 20 times in 21 club games this season, as the Australians sought an equalizer. The defeat was the Matildas' first in eight games and came against a Scotland side that has not qualified for the World Cup, which Australia will co-host with New Zealand in July and August.

"It's itching in me, and itching in Sam, but we'd agreed on a long talk last night that the best thing for her was to rest this one," Gustavsson said. "She's coming from an extremely tough game environment in her club, with back-to-back games every week for almost two months.

"It's about the bigger picture. If it was me 15 years ago as a coach, young, inexperienced, and thinking that the short-term result is what matters, I probably would've played her and risked the big picture. "But now, with a little bit more experience and understanding there is a bigger picture, I doesn't mean I don't want to win but I don't want to win at the expense of sacrificing key players and risking health."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Pfizer RSV vaccine 82% effective vs severe infection in infants, final data shows (April 5); US FDA withdraws approval for Covis Pharma's preterm birth prevention drug and more

Health News Roundup: Pfizer RSV vaccine 82% effective vs severe infection in...

 Global
2
Biden admin defends Afghan troop pullout, blames ex-Prez Trump for chaos

Biden admin defends Afghan troop pullout, blames ex-Prez Trump for chaos

 United States
3
To thrive in cutthroat digital news market, every publishing house must keep upgrading: ABP Network’s chief digital officer

To thrive in cutthroat digital news market, every publishing house must keep...

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: Golf-Hovland relishes hot Masters start before cold front moves in; Golf-LIV Golf contingent see mixed Masters results and more

Sports News Roundup: Golf-Hovland relishes hot Masters start before cold fro...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Land for All: How Tech is Creating an Inclusive Landscape

Powering Prosperity: The Dynamic Link between Energy Intensity and Economic Growth

Unlocking the Potential: The Endless Opportunities of Artificial Intelligence

Gaming Disorder: When Does Fun Turn into Addiction?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023