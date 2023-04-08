Left Menu

Pakistan batter Saud Shakeel set to join Yorkshire for County Championship

Shakeel will be available for an initial four-game spell in Division Two, though there is scope for an extension to his stay at Headingley.

ANI | Updated: 08-04-2023 10:11 IST | Created: 08-04-2023 10:11 IST
Pakistan batter Saud Shakeel set to join Yorkshire for County Championship
Saud Shakeel (Photo: Saud Shakeel/ Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Yorkshire County Cricket Club (YCCC) announced the signing of Pakistan batter Saud Shakeel for an initial four-game spell as an overseas player. "Shakeel, 27, will be available for selection for the second County Championship game against Gloucestershire at Bristol next week and will be one of the Club's overseas players, joining Shai Hope in the squad," YCCC statement read.

Shakeel will be available for an initial four-game spell in Division Two, though there is scope for an extension to his stay at Headingley. The talented left-handed Pakistan batter made his Test debut last winter against England and New Zealand, had a stunning start to his international career by scoring 50s in each of his first five appearances and averaging 72.5 in the process.

"Saud is a very talented young player, he will be a wonderful addition to our current squad. He did well against England and New Zealand - and here at Yorkshire we want to get the balance right between youth and experience and we now feel we have got a squad where we have plenty of opportunities for everyone," Darren Gough, Managing Director of Cricket for Yorkshire County Cricket Club, said in an official statement. "We don't want to be in a position like last year where we had to rely purely on youth at times - you need that balance in the line-up," Gough said.

Shakeel will help bolster the Yorkshire squad following an injury to overseas player Neil Wagner, from New Zealand, and the unavailability of new captain Shan Masood for the initial rounds of the Championship after being selected in Pakistan's upcoming home series against New Zealand. "We see this as a great signing.Saud is coming over here looking to put his name in lights. He has already played for Pakistan - he'll be in their Test squad in July most likely. He is coming here to develop his game and it's great for us to have someone else of international experience coming into the Yorkshire dressing room," Gough added.

Karachi-born Shakeel has played five Tests and as many ODIs. He has scored 4,773 runs in 62 first-class career matches to date, including 16 hundreds. He averages an eye-catching 54.23. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Pfizer RSV vaccine 82% effective vs severe infection in infants, final data shows (April 5); US FDA withdraws approval for Covis Pharma's preterm birth prevention drug and more

Health News Roundup: Pfizer RSV vaccine 82% effective vs severe infection in...

 Global
2
Biden admin defends Afghan troop pullout, blames ex-Prez Trump for chaos

Biden admin defends Afghan troop pullout, blames ex-Prez Trump for chaos

 United States
3
To thrive in cutthroat digital news market, every publishing house must keep upgrading: ABP Network’s chief digital officer

To thrive in cutthroat digital news market, every publishing house must keep...

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: Golf-Hovland relishes hot Masters start before cold front moves in; Golf-LIV Golf contingent see mixed Masters results and more

Sports News Roundup: Golf-Hovland relishes hot Masters start before cold fro...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Land for All: How Tech is Creating an Inclusive Landscape

Powering Prosperity: The Dynamic Link between Energy Intensity and Economic Growth

Unlocking the Potential: The Endless Opportunities of Artificial Intelligence

Gaming Disorder: When Does Fun Turn into Addiction?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023