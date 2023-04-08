Left Menu

10-man Sevilla twice concedes late in draw with Celta Vigo

Playing most of the match with 10 men, Sevilla couldn't hang on to its lead against Celta Vigo and conceded two late goals in a 2-2 draw at home in the Spanish league.

Sevilla midfielder Pape Gueye was sent off after consecutive yellow cards in the 19th minute but the hosts took the lead through Youssef En-Nesyri in the 43rd and Marcos Acuña in the 81st.

Celta rallied late when Miguel Rodríguez Vidal scored in the 89th and Gonçalo Paciência found the net three minutes into stoppage time at Ramón Sánchez-Pizjuán Stadium.

Acuña also showed a red card in stoppage time.

The draw kept Sevilla in 13th place, five points above the relegation zone.

Celta moved to ninth place with its second consecutive draw.

Sevilla plays at Manchester United in the first leg of the Europa League quarterfinals on Thursday. Its next league match is at Valencia, which sits just outside the relegation zone.

Celta next hosts Mallorca in the league.

Barcelona has a 12-point lead over Real Madrid at the top of the standings.

