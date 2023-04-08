Left Menu

Lens closes in on PSG after win over Strasbourg

PTI | Lens | Updated: 08-04-2023 11:11 IST | Created: 08-04-2023 10:28 IST
Lens closes in on PSG after win over Strasbourg
Lens kept up the pressure on French league leader Paris Saint-Germain by defeating struggling Strasbourg 2-1.

Przemysław Frankowski and Facundo Medina scored for Lens before Kevin Gameiro pulled one back for the visitors.

Lens' fourth straight win lifted it to within three points of PSG, which visits Nice on Saturday.

Strasbourg remained one spot above the relegation zone because of its better goal difference.

Frankowski curled into the top corner in the 11th minute after being set up by Adrien Thomasson.

Strasbourg goalkeeper Matz Sels pulled off impressive saves before Medina volleyed in a second for Lens in the 65th.

Gameiro bagged the consolation score for Strasbourg with six minutes remaining.

Any hope Strasbourg had of equalizing diminished in stoppage time when forward Habib Diallo was shown a yellow card for dissent and immediately shown a second and sent off for making a sign of eyeglasses toward the referee.

