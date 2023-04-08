Left Menu

United gets Eriksen back from injury ahead of top-4 push

PTI | Manchester | Updated: 08-04-2023 11:38 IST | Created: 08-04-2023 10:36 IST
Manchester United midfielder Christian Eriksen has recovered from an ankle injury ahead of schedule in a boost to the Premier League club's hopes of a top-four finish.

The Denmark international has been sidelined since late January but will suit up Saturday when United hosts Everton, manager Erik ten Hag said Friday.

Eriksen had become a key figure under Ten Hag, making 31 appearances in total this season before sustaining the injury after a tackle from Andy Carroll during an FA Cup victory over second-division Reading.

''The good news is Christian Eriksen is back in training and he will be back tomorrow in the squad,” Ten Hag said at a news conference ahead of Everton’s visit to Old Trafford.

''It was not for nothing that I was so angry about that tackle. We feared that we lost him for the whole season. It was a really bad tackle and it was really also a bad injury he had. But he’s a little bit ahead of schedule so we are very happy with that.” Fourth-place United is tied on points with Newcastle, which has a superior goal differential, and is three points ahead of fifth-place Tottenham.

