Left Menu

IPL 2023: I've done lot of hard work, especially in fielding, says LSG's Amit Mishra

Indian veteran spinner Amit Mishra produced a game-changing performance against Sunrisers Hyderabad on Friday. He finished the game with two wickets and conceded 23 runs in four overs.

ANI | Updated: 08-04-2023 11:54 IST | Created: 08-04-2023 11:54 IST
IPL 2023: I've done lot of hard work, especially in fielding, says LSG's Amit Mishra
Amit Mishra (Photo: Twitter/IPL). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Veteran Indian leg break spinner Amit Mishra stole the show with his economical spell against the Sunrisers Hyderabad in Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023. Lucknow Super Giants (127/5) beat Sunrisers Hyderabad (121/8) by five wickets to register their second win of the season in three matches at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium on Friday.

Mishra kept SRH's scoring rate in check in the middle overs with his skills and gave Rahul Tripathi no room to freely score boundaries. Tripathi lost his wicket to Yash Thakur and Mishra followed up by picking up the wicket of Washington Sundar 16(28). SRH soon surrendered to their fate as Mishra lured Adil Rashid to go for the maximum, but Rashid failed to clear the boundary due to the lack of pace. Mishra ended the game with 2/23 in 4 overs.

"I am feeling good. I have done a lot of hard work on my bowling and fielding. I know if I bowl faster it is easy to score for the batsmen. I try to vary my bowling. I try to do everything efficiently," Amit Mishra said after the match. Even at the age of 40 Mishra gave it his all on the field. His commitment level was evident in the 18th over as he ran and made a dive to send Rahul Tripathi back to the pavilion.

SRH could only manage to put up a score of 121/8 in 20 overs in the first innings. Chasing a modest 122-run target Lucknow Super Giants got off to a quick start with skipper KL Rahul and Kyle Mayers capitalizing on every scoring opportunity coming their way.

Afghan pacer Fazalhaq Farooqi brought Sunrisers back in the game dismissing Mayers for 13 from 14 balls as LSG lost their first wicket for 35. In the next over Bhuvneshwar Kumar dismissed Deepak Hooda caught and bowled for 7 as the hosts lost their second wicket for 45 in six overs.

Just when it seemed that Lucknow would comfortably chase down the target Umran Malik broke the 55-run partnership between the two dismissing Krunal Pandya for 34 from 23 balls. With just 8 needed to win Adil Rashid gave a back-to-back blow to hosts Lucknow dismissing KL Rahul leg-before wicket for 35 and dismissing Romario Shepherd to a golden duck to leave them struggling at 114/5.

It turned out to be too little too late for Sunrisers Hyderabad as Nicholas Pooran went on to hit the winning run as Lucknow Super Giants registered their second win in three matches while Sunrisers Hyderabad lost their second consecutive match and are still in search of their first win this season. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Pfizer RSV vaccine 82% effective vs severe infection in infants, final data shows (April 5); US FDA withdraws approval for Covis Pharma's preterm birth prevention drug and more

Health News Roundup: Pfizer RSV vaccine 82% effective vs severe infection in...

 Global
2
Biden admin defends Afghan troop pullout, blames ex-Prez Trump for chaos

Biden admin defends Afghan troop pullout, blames ex-Prez Trump for chaos

 United States
3
To thrive in cutthroat digital news market, every publishing house must keep upgrading: ABP Network’s chief digital officer

To thrive in cutthroat digital news market, every publishing house must keep...

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: Golf-Hovland relishes hot Masters start before cold front moves in; Golf-LIV Golf contingent see mixed Masters results and more

Sports News Roundup: Golf-Hovland relishes hot Masters start before cold fro...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Land for All: How Tech is Creating an Inclusive Landscape

Powering Prosperity: The Dynamic Link between Energy Intensity and Economic Growth

Unlocking the Potential: The Endless Opportunities of Artificial Intelligence

Gaming Disorder: When Does Fun Turn into Addiction?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023