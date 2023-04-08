Women's hockey camp ahead of Australia tour set to begin

Hockey India is organising a 35-day senior women's national camp here from Sunday to fine tune the ''structure'' and ''tactics'' of its core group ahead of the tour of Australia in May.

The women's team chief coach Janneke Schopman said the camp, from April 9 to May 13 for 33 probables, followed by the series against Australia should give her a fair idea where the team stands against the top hockey-playing countries.

''After the last camp, in which we were able to establish our baseline for the needed physical output and addressed individual improvements, we're looking to improve our team structure and tactics,'' said Schopman in a Hockey India statement on Saturday.

''Playing Australia in Australia at the end of this camp will help us assess where we are compared to the top of women's hockey,'' she added.

Core probables group: Goalkeepers: Savita, Rajani Etimarpu, Bichu Devi Kharibam, Bansari Solanki.

Defenders: Deep Grace Ekka, Gurjit Kaur, Nikki Pradhan, Udita, Ishika Chaudhary, Akshata Abaso Dhekale, Jyoti Chhatri, Mahima Chaudhary.

Midfielders: Nisha, Salima Tete, Sushila Chanu Pukhrambam, Jyoti, Navjot Kaur, Monika, Mariana Kujur, Sonika, Neha, Baljeet Kaur, Reena Khokhar, Vaishnavi Phalke, Ajmina Kujur.

Forwards: Lalremsiami, Navneet Kaur, Vandana Katariya, Sharmila Devi, Deepika, Sangita Kumari, Mumtaz Khan, Sunelita Toppo.

