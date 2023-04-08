Left Menu

Olympics-Format announced for new race walking team event at Paris 2024

The race walking team event, which will make its debut at the 2024 Olympics in Paris, will comprise a male and female athlete covering the marathon distance in four legs of almost equal measure, according to the format released on Saturday.

Reuters | Updated: 08-04-2023 15:25 IST | Created: 08-04-2023 15:03 IST
Olympics-Format announced for new race walking team event at Paris 2024
Olympics logo (File Image) Image Credit: ANI

The race walking team event, which will make its debut at the 2024 Olympics in Paris, will comprise a male and female athlete covering the marathon distance in four legs of almost equal measure, according to the format released on Saturday. Governing body World Athletics and the International Olympic Committee agreed on the format, saying the marathon distance of 42.195km was selected owing to its "existing popularity in athletics and link to the traditions of the Olympic Games".

The event will feature 25 teams and each athlete will complete two legs of just over 10km. "We're excited to have another mixed relay on the Olympic programme to showcase the skills of both our female and male athletes in one event," said World Athletics CEO Jon Ridgeon.

"This format is designed to be innovative, dynamic and unpredictable. We believe it will be easily understood by fans ... and, importantly, it will ensure full gender equality across the Olympic track and field programme for the first time." The male athlete will start the race before the female athlete takes part in the second leg. The third leg will be completed by the male athlete and the final leg by the female athlete.

The event will last for about three hours and be held on the same course as the individual race walking events, which will be at the foot of the Eiffel Tower in Paris. The team qualification pathway for the event will be published shortly, World Athletics said.

The Paris Games will be held from July 26 to Aug. 11.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Pfizer RSV vaccine 82% effective vs severe infection in infants, final data shows (April 5); US FDA withdraws approval for Covis Pharma's preterm birth prevention drug and more

Health News Roundup: Pfizer RSV vaccine 82% effective vs severe infection in...

 Global
2
Biden admin defends Afghan troop pullout, blames ex-Prez Trump for chaos

Biden admin defends Afghan troop pullout, blames ex-Prez Trump for chaos

 United States
3
To thrive in cutthroat digital news market, every publishing house must keep upgrading: ABP Network’s chief digital officer

To thrive in cutthroat digital news market, every publishing house must keep...

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: Golf-Hovland relishes hot Masters start before cold front moves in; Golf-LIV Golf contingent see mixed Masters results and more

Sports News Roundup: Golf-Hovland relishes hot Masters start before cold fro...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Land for All: How Tech is Creating an Inclusive Landscape

Powering Prosperity: The Dynamic Link between Energy Intensity and Economic Growth

Unlocking the Potential: The Endless Opportunities of Artificial Intelligence

Gaming Disorder: When Does Fun Turn into Addiction?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023