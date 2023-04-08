Delhi Capitals win toss, opt to field first against Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2023

David Warner Delhi Capitals skipper won the toss and opted to field first against Rajasthan Royals at the Barsapara Stadium in the Indian Premier League 2023. Rajasthan Royals began their IPL 2023 campaign with a bang as they defeated Sunrisers Hyderabad. But their journey took a hit after they suffered a loss against Punjab Kings in the second match. On the other hand, Delhi Capitals has failed to register a single victory in their two matches. David Warner will be keen to secure the first victory for Delhi Capitals in IPL 2023.

At the toss, DC skipper David Warner said at the toss, "Don't know what's gonna happen. Hopefully, we will start well. Marsh has gone home to get married. All the best to him. There is one forced change. There are changes. Lalit comes in as well." RR skipper Sanju Samson said at the toss, " I think it looks a good wicket to bat on. Should be a high-scoring game. Let's see how we turn up. With the impact rule, we can balance the side both ways. We can kind of manage. Jos is alright. We have a couple of changes. I am a bit confused. I will have to see the sheet as it keeps changing thanks to the impact rule."

DC Playing XI: David Warner(c), Manish Pandey, Rilee Rossouw, Rovman Powell, Lalit Yadav, Axar Patel, Abishek Porel(w), Anrich Nortje, Khaleel Ahmed, Kuldeep Yadav, Mukesh Kumar. RR Playing XI: Jos Buttler, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson(w/c), Riyan Parag, Shimron Hetmyer, Dhruv Jurel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Jason Holder, Trent Boult, Sandeep Sharma, Yuzvendra Chahal. (ANI)

