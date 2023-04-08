Singer Aditya Gadhvi to perform ahead of GT vs KKR match

Aditya Gadhvi, the Gujarati singer, will perform at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Sunday. Gadhvi will perform for the audience in the lead-up to the match at around 2 pm IST. He has sung the Gujarat Titans anthem 'Aava De', which was released ahead of the 2022 season. Gujarat Titans take on the Kolkata Knight Riders in the IPL 2023 on April 9 at Ahmedabad. The match starts at 3:30 pm.

The Hardik Pandya-led side Gujarat Titans made history during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 by clinching the title in their first season. The chase masters of the Indian Premier League, Gujarat Titans got their tenth victory out of eleven while chasing a target in their short-lived history of the IPL. GT conquered Delhi Capitals at the Arun Jaitley stadium on Tuesday.

The defending champions beat Chennai Super Kings in their first match. With wins over CSK and DC, the GT side is in the second spot in the points table with two wins in two matches behind Lucknow Super Giants who have two wins in three matches but they are ahead because of a better net run rate. (ANI)

