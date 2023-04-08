Left Menu

Golf-Weather-hit Masters resumes at rainy, chilly Augusta

When second-round action was suspended for the day on Friday after a storm moved into the area and knocked three pine trees over near the tee box at the par-four 17th, Rahm had just safely found the green with his approach shot at the 10th.

Reuters | Updated: 08-04-2023 18:12 IST | Created: 08-04-2023 17:52 IST
Golf-Weather-hit Masters resumes at rainy, chilly Augusta
Representative Image

The weather-interrupted second round of the Masters resumed under steady rain on Saturday with Spaniard Jon Rahm looking to catch clubhouse leader Brooks Koepka at Augusta National where tournament officials hope to get the major back on track.

When second-round action was suspended for the day on Friday after a storm moved into the area and knocked three pine trees over near the tee box at the par-four 17th, Rahm had just safely found the green with his approach shot at the 10th. The Spanish world number three was coming off two consecutive birdies and on two under on the day and nine under for the week, which left him three shots behind Koepka, who took advantage of the ideal early conditions he played in on Friday.

Rahm was one of 39 players who had yet to complete their second round on Friday, a group that includes twice major winner Sandy Lyle, who at 65 is in his final Masters and was poised to play his par putt at the closing hole when the horn sounded. With temperatures around 48 Fahrenheit (8 Celsius) and rainy and windy conditions expected to persist throughout the day, players will be in for a gruelling session.

The cold weather will do little to help Tiger Woods, who is walking the course on his rebuilt leg and is currently on the two-over-par cutline with seven holes to play. If Woods makes the cut, he would tie Gary Player and Fred Couples for most consecutive cuts made at the Masters (23).

Amateur Sam Bennett (68) was fortunate to get his full second round in on Friday and was the second-lowest player in the clubhouse, four shots back of Koepka, while twice major winner Collin Morikawa (69) was a further shot back. First-round co-leader Viktor Hovland was one over through his first 10 holes before Friday's play was halted and six shots behind Koepka.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

