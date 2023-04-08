Cheteshwar Pujara starts County Championship 2023 for Sussex with century

Indian middle-order batter Cheteshwar Pujara started his County Championship 2023 stint with a century on Friday. Pujara, who is playing for and leading Sussex in County Championship division two, accomplished this century against Durham.

In Sussex's first innings, Pujara scored 115 off 163 balls. His knock consisted of 13 fours and a six. This is his sixth century in county cricket. He has been able to convert all his fifty-plus scores into centuries. His knock helped his side reach a total of 335 runs in reply to the first innings total of 376 runs posted by Durham.

Currently, on Day 3 of the match, Durham is struggling in their second innings, having lost half of their side for 65 runs. Durham leads by 108 runs in the match. Pujara was in fine form for Sussex last year as well. In eight matches last year in the Championship, he scored 1,094 runs at an average of 109.40. He scored five half-centuries last year, with the best score of 231.

He was the fourth-highest run-scorer in the division behind Wayne Madsen (1,273 for Derbyshire), Haseeb Hameed (1,235 for Nottinghamshire) and Sam Northeast (1,189 for Glamorgan). Pujara also performed really well in the One Day Cup last year. In nine matches, he scored 624 runs at an average of 89.14 and a strike rate of 111.62. He scored three centuries and two half-centuries and the best score of 174. He led his side to the semi-final of the tournament as a skipper.

The middle-order batter's century is an encouraging sign for India, which is preparing for the ICC World Test Championship 2021-23 final against Australia, which will take place from June 7 at The Oval in London. Pujara displayed fine form for India last year, scoring 409 runs in five Tests and 10 innings at an average of 45.44. He scored a century and three half-centuries last year, with the best score of 102*.

However this year, his statistics have been ordinary so far. In four Tests and six innings this year, he has scored 140 runs at an average of 28.00. Only one half-century has come out of his bat, with his best score being 59. (ANI)

