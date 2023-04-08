Left Menu

FC Goa announce 26-member squad for defence of Super Cup

Led by head coach Carlos Pena, FC Goa have been drawn in Group C in the Super Cup, alongside fellow Indian Super League (ISL) sides ATK Mohun Bagan and Jamshedpur FC. I-League side Gokulam Kerala FC, who will be playing their games at their home stadium round off the group.

ANI | Updated: 08-04-2023 18:39 IST | Created: 08-04-2023 18:39 IST
FC Goa announce 26-member squad for defence of Super Cup
FC Goa during practice session (Image: FC Goa). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Brandon Fernandes will captain a 26-man FC Goa squad for their 2023 Super Cup campaign slated to kick off in Kerala with the Gaurs playing their first game on April 10. The squad includes 10 homegrown players, including newly promoted Rayan Menezes. Led by head coach Carlos Pena, the Men in Orange have been drawn in Group C in the Super Cup, alongside fellow Indian Super League (ISL) sides ATK Mohun Bagan and Jamshedpur FC. I-League side Gokulam Kerala FC, who will be playing their games at their home stadium round off the group.

The regulations of the Super Cup allow participating teams to register six foreign players in their respective squads. At least one such name has to be from an Asian Football Confederation (AFC) member nation. Accordingly, FC Goa have registered Alvaro Vazquez, Iker Guarrotxena, Edu Bedia, Hernan Santana (all from Spain) and Noah Sadaoui (Morocco), while Fares Arnaout from Syria fulfils the AFC quota for the Club.

The Gaurs also boast one of the youngest squads in the Super Cup this season, with as many as nine U23 players making the cut. FC Goa, who won the Hero Super Cup in 2018-19 when the competition was last held, will play their first group stage match on April 10, when they take on Jamshedpur FC at the EMS Corporation Stadium in Kozhikode, Kerala.

On April 14, the Gaurs will face Gokulam Kerala, and four days later, they will lock horns with ATK Mohun Bagan. The winner of each of the four groups qualifies for the semi-finals, which will take place on April 21 and 22. The final of the Super Cup is scheduled for April 25 at the EMS Corporation Stadium.

The complete FC Goa squad for Super Cup 2023 is as follows:Goalkeepers: Dheeraj Singh, Arshdeep Singh, Hrithik Tiwari Defenders: Sanson Pereira, Anwar Ali, Fares Arnaout, Leander D' Cunha, Nikhil Prabhu, Seriton Fernandes, Saviour Gama, Aibanbha Dohling, Hernan Santana, Lesly Rebello, Rayan Menezes

Midfielders: Brandon Fernandes, Ayush Chhetri, Makan Chothe, Redeem Tlang, Edu Bedia, Lenny Rodrigues, Brison Fernandes, Lalremruata HP Forwards: Noah Sadaoui, Devendra Murgaokar, Iker Guarrotxena, Alvaro Vazquez. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Pfizer RSV vaccine 82% effective vs severe infection in infants, final data shows (April 5); US FDA withdraws approval for Covis Pharma's preterm birth prevention drug and more

Health News Roundup: Pfizer RSV vaccine 82% effective vs severe infection in...

 Global
2
Rungta Steel commissions TMT facility in Odisha

Rungta Steel commissions TMT facility in Odisha

 India
3
Biden admin defends Afghan troop pullout, blames ex-Prez Trump for chaos

Biden admin defends Afghan troop pullout, blames ex-Prez Trump for chaos

 United States
4
238 operators serving 94 markets worldwide launched commercial 5G services till '22 year-end: S&P Global

238 operators serving 94 markets worldwide launched commercial 5G services t...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Land for All: How Tech is Creating an Inclusive Landscape

Powering Prosperity: The Dynamic Link between Energy Intensity and Economic Growth

Unlocking the Potential: The Endless Opportunities of Artificial Intelligence

Gaming Disorder: When Does Fun Turn into Addiction?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023