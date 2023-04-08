Golf-Oosthuizen withdraws from Masters due to injury

LIV Golf's Louis Oosthuizen has withdrawn from the Masters due to injury before he could complete his weather-interrupted second round on Saturday, tournament officials said.

The former British Open champion was seven over par for the week and in a share of 73rd place with one hole remaining in his round when play was suspended on Friday.

Last April, the South African withdrew after the opening round at Augusta National with a neck injury.

