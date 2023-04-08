RR beat against DC by 57 runs

Rajasthan Royals defeated Delhi Capitals by 57 runs in their Indian Premier League match here on Saturday.

Sent in to bat, RR scored 199 for four in the allotted 20 overs and in reply, the Capitals were restricted to 142 for nine.

Opening the innings after Delhi Capitals skipper David Warner opted to bowl first, young Yashasvi Jaiswal and Jos Buttler gave RR a blazing start by putting on 98 runs for the first wicket in just 8.3 overs.

While Jaiswal slammed 60 off 31 balls, the seasoned Buttler struck 79 in 51 deliveries. Later, Shimron Hetmyer blasted a 21-ball 39 not out.

For DC, Mukesh Kumar was the most successful bowler with two wickets for 36 runs.

DC lost two wickets in their very first over bowled by Trent Boult, who was on a hat-trick and finished with excellent figures of 3/29 in four overs. Warner made 61 from 49 balls.

Brief Scores: Rajasthan Royals: 199 for 4 in 20 overs (Yashasvi Jaiswal 60, Jos Buttler 79, Shimron Hetymer 39 not out; Mukesh Kumar 2/36).

Delhi Capitals: 142 for 9 in 20 overs (David Warner 65, Trent Boult 3/29).

