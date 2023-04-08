Left Menu

IPL 2023: CSK win toss, opt to field against MI

Mumbai Indians started off their IPL 2023 campaign with an eight-wicket loss to Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and this is their first home game this season. CSK on the other hand, had defeated Lucknow Super Giants by 12 runs in their previous match and won one match out of two, losing the other to Gujarat Titans

ANI | Updated: 08-04-2023 19:29 IST | Created: 08-04-2023 19:29 IST
Rohit Sharma and MS Dhoni. (Photo- IPL). Image Credit: ANI
Chennai Super Kings (CSK) skipper MS Dhoni won the toss and elected to field first against five-time champions Mumbai Indians (MI) in their Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 match at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Saturday. Mumbai Indians started off their IPL 2023 campaign with an eight-wicket loss to Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and this is their first home game this season. CSK on the other hand, had defeated Lucknow Super Giants by 12 runs in their previous match and won one match out of two, losing the other to Gujarat Titans.

CSK has made two changes to the squad, all-rounder Ben Stokes is injured and Moeen Ali is also not available. Ajinkya Rahane and Dwaine Pretorious are playing in their place. CSK skipper MS Dhoni said at the toss, " One of the most memorable venues. Not only because of the 2011 World Cup win but also the reception we got after the 2007 T20 World Cup was great. We have had some injury concerns. Ben Stokes has an injury. Mo (Moeen Ali) is not well and in their place we have got Rahane and Pretorius. Other than that, same team."

For Mumbai Indians, Jofra Archer is not playing "as a precaution." MI skipper Rohit Sharma said at the toss, "We would have. It is a good pitch, always a good pitch to bat. Always something in it for the bowlers. We just have to play good cricket. We have been really well in the last few days, spoke about what went wrong in our last game in Bangalore, hopefully, we can get the result tonight. Unfortunately, we have got an injury, I would not call it an injury but it is just a precaution - Jofra is not playing, we have got the other guys. It is a great feeling to be back at the Wankhede. The crowds have always been loud, look forward to playing in front of our home crowd."

Mumbai Indians (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma(c), Ishan Kishan(w), Cameron Green, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Tim David, Tristan Stubbs, Arshad Khan, Hrithik Shokeen, Piyush Chawla, Jason Behrendorff MI substitutes: Ramandeep Singh, Sandeep Warrier, Arjun Tendulkar, Kumar Karthikeya, Nehal Wadhera.

Chennai Super Kings (Playing XI): Devon Conway, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ajinkya Rahane, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni(w/c), Shivam Dube, Dwaine Pretorius, Deepak Chahar, Mitchell Santner, Sisanda Magala, Tushar Deshpande CSK substitutes: Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Ambati Rayudu, Shaik Rasheed, Akash Singh, Subhranshu Senapati. (ANI)

