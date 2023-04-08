Left Menu

US players Ali Khan, Jasdeep Singh, Jersey's Elliot Miles penalised for breaching ICC Code of Conduct

Khan will miss the USA's next two ODIs or T20Is, whatever comes first, as his accumulated demerit points have reached four within a 24-month period following his latest Code of Conduct breach for which he received a 15 per cent fine and one demerit point, as per ICC

USA's Ali Khan and Jasdeep Singh are among players penalised. (Photo- ICC). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Namibia

United States players Ali Khan and Jasdeep Singh, and Jersey's Elliot Miles have been penalised for breaching Level 1 of the ICC Code of Conduct during their ICC Men's Cricket World Cup Qualifier Play-off match in Windhoek on Tuesday. Khan will miss the USA's next two ODIs or T20Is, whatever comes first, as his accumulated demerit points have reached four within a 24-month period following his latest Code of Conduct breach for which he received a 15 per cent fine and one demerit point, as per ICC.

Khan was found to have breached Article 2.5 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to "using language, actions or gestures which disparage or which could provoke an aggressive reaction from a batter upon his/her dismissal during an International Match." Khan had received three demerit points for two separate incidents during a T20I match against Bermuda in November 2021 and with the addition of the latest demerit point, he has reached the threshold of four demerit points which, pursuant to article 7.6 of the Code, have been converted into two suspension points.

Meanwhile, Singh has been fined 30 per cent of his match fee and handed two demerit points after he was found to have breached Article 2.12 of the Code, which relates to "inappropriate physical contact with a Player, Player Support Personnel, Umpire, Match Referee or any other person (including a spectator) during an International Match." Miles has been fined 15 per cent of his match fee and handed one demerit point after he was found to have breached Article 2.3 of the Code, which relates to "use of an audible obscenity during an International Match."

Singh and Miles have not had any other offences in the previous 24-month period. All three players admitted their offences and accepted the sanctions proposed by Owen Chirombe of the Emirates ICC International Panel of Match Referees, so there was no need for formal hearings.

On-field umpires Andrew Louw and Claus Schumacher, and third umpire David Odhiambo levelled the charges. Level 1 breaches carry a minimum penalty of an official reprimand, a maximum penalty of 50 per cent of a player's match fee, and one or two demerit points. (ANI)

