Mumbai Indians score 157/8 against CSK

Ishan Kishan was top scorer with 32. Star all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja returned excellent figures of 3/20 from his full quota of four overs, while his left-arm spin bowling colleague Mitchell Santner picked up 2/28. Brief scores: Mumbai Indians: 157/8 in 20 overs (Ishan Kishan 32; Ravindra Jadeja 3/20).

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 08-04-2023 21:17 IST | Created: 08-04-2023 21:17 IST
Mumbai Indians score 157/8 against CSK

Mumbai Indians scored 157 for eight against Chennai Super Kings in their Indian Premier League match here on Saturday. Sent into bat, MI were off to a decent start before skipper Rohit Sharma (21) was bowled by Tushar Deshpande. The five-time winners then lost three wickets in quick succession and were in a spot of bother at 73 for four in the ninth over. Ishan Kishan was top scorer with 32.

Star all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja returned excellent figures of 3/20 from his full quota of four overs, while his left-arm spin bowling colleague Mitchell Santner picked up 2/28. Brief scores: Mumbai Indians: 157/8 in 20 overs (Ishan Kishan 32; Ravindra Jadeja 3/20).

