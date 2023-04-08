Mumbai Indians score 157/8 against CSK
Ishan Kishan was top scorer with 32.Star all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja returned excellent figures of 320 from his full quota of four overs, while his left-arm spin bowling colleague Mitchell Santner picked up 228. Brief scores Mumbai Indians 1578 in 20 overs Ishan Kishan 32 Ravindra Jadeja 320.
Mumbai Indians scored 157 for eight against Chennai Super Kings in their Indian Premier League match here on Saturday. Sent into bat, MI were off to a decent start before skipper Rohit Sharma (21) was bowled by Tushar Deshpande. The five-time winners then lost three wickets in quick succession and were in a spot of bother at 73 for four in the ninth over. Ishan Kishan was top scorer with 32.
Star all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja returned excellent figures of 3/20 from his full quota of four overs, while his left-arm spin bowling colleague Mitchell Santner picked up 2/28. Brief scores: Mumbai Indians: 157/8 in 20 overs (Ishan Kishan 32; Ravindra Jadeja 3/20).
