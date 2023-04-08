Jadeja, Santner share five wickets as CSK keep Mumbai Indians to 157/8

Ravindra Jadeja and Mitchell Santner shared five wickets to lead Chennai Super Kings' charge as Mumbai Indians hobbled to 157/8 in their Indian Premier League clash here on Saturday.

Jadeja (4-0-20-3) and Santner (4-0-28-2) halted Mumbai's advance after the home side had raced to 61 for one in the powerplay. Their fight petered out against CSK's spinners who made up for the absence of strike bowler Deepak Chahar.

The India and CSK seamer looked far from best and struggled to even complete his first over, post which he left the field here at the Wankhede Stadium.

An opening stand of 38 runs between skipper Rohit Sharma (21 off 12 balls) and Ishan Kishan (32) was the best partnership for Mumbai with Suryakumar Yadav's struggle continuing and MI's battery of young batters flopping again. Rohit hit the first six of the game off Tushar Deshpande (3-0-31-2) but the local player, playing for CSK, had the final laugh, rattling the MI captain off a terrific delivery that held its line to crash into the off and middle stump while the batter looked to play it on midwicket.

With a strong start Mumbai looked well-positioned to launch for a big total, but instead, collapsed to 84/5 in 10 overs, losing four wickets for just 23 runs in 24 balls with Jadeja and Santner causing the damage.

Kishan had unleashed a flurry of fours on both sides of the wicket to get off the blocks quickly, but Jadeja had him caught at long on in the seventh over. Suryakumar was left baffled when MS Dhoni made the right DRS call appealing for a caught-behind in the eighth over, with the batter trying to sweep a delivery angled down the leg side from Santner.

The umpire, who had called it a wide, had to overturn his decision as replays showed the ball flicked Suryakumar's gloves before settling into Dhoni's.

Mumbai's slide continued with Green (12) hitting one powerfully back at Jadeja, who grabbed a sharp catch.

Arshad Khan was adjudged out leg-before in the 10th over with Santner bagging his second wicket and Jadeja pinned Tilak Verma (22 off 18 balls) in front of the wickets to keep the Mumbai Indians under the pump. With pressure piling up, Tristan Stubbs (5) perished in the 16th over while looking to clear the long on with Ruturaj Gaikwad and Dwaine Pretorius combining to complete the dismissal, and South Africa's Sisanda Magala took his first wicket in the IPL for CSK. Tim David (31 off 22 balls) smacked a six and a four off Deshpande but hit one straight to another Mumbai player representing CSK for the first time, Ajinkya Rahane, at midwicket. Hrithik Shokeen (18 not out) and Piyush Chawla (5 not out) added 26 runs in the final overs to take MI past the 150-mark.

