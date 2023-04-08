Left Menu

Lampard starts second Chelsea tenure losing at Wolves 1-0

The Portugal midfielder hit it first time into the far corner.

PTI | Wolverhampton | Updated: 08-04-2023 22:08 IST | Created: 08-04-2023 22:04 IST
Lampard starts second Chelsea tenure losing at Wolves 1-0
Frank Lampard Image Credit: ANI

Frank Lampard made a disappointing start to his second spell in charge of Chelsea when they lost at relegation-threatened Wolverhampton 1-0 in the English Premier League on Saturday.

Matheus Nunes' spectacular angled strike in the 31st minute earned Wolves a win at Molineux that pushed them four points clear of the bottom three.

Lampard, a Chelsea playing great and its manager from 2019-21, was brought in this week on an interim basis in the hope that his knowledge of the club can see it through to a successful end to the season while the board seeks a full-time replacement for the fired Graham Potter.

Chelsea looked no different under Lampard, lacking a threat up front just as it did in the final days of Potter. It's now three straight league games without a goal.

Lampard's priority, though, is the Champions League where Chelsea faces defending champion Real Madrid in the first leg of the quarterfinals on Wednesday.

Chelsea looks to have no chance of qualifying for the Champions League through its placing in the Premier League. The team is in 11th place and 17 points off the top four.

Nunes' goal came after the ball bounced out to him on the right wing off the head of a Chelsea defender. The Portugal midfielder hit it first time into the far corner.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Pfizer RSV vaccine 82% effective vs severe infection in infants, final data shows (April 5); US FDA withdraws approval for Covis Pharma's preterm birth prevention drug and more

Health News Roundup: Pfizer RSV vaccine 82% effective vs severe infection in...

 Global
2
Rungta Steel commissions TMT facility in Odisha

Rungta Steel commissions TMT facility in Odisha

 India
3
238 operators serving 94 markets worldwide launched commercial 5G services till '22 year-end: S&P Global

238 operators serving 94 markets worldwide launched commercial 5G services t...

 India
4
Biden admin defends Afghan troop pullout, blames ex-Prez Trump for chaos

Biden admin defends Afghan troop pullout, blames ex-Prez Trump for chaos

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Land for All: How Tech is Creating an Inclusive Landscape

Powering Prosperity: The Dynamic Link between Energy Intensity and Economic Growth

Unlocking the Potential: The Endless Opportunities of Artificial Intelligence

Gaming Disorder: When Does Fun Turn into Addiction?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023