Rashford injured in Man United's game against Everton

PTI | Manchester | Updated: 08-04-2023 22:10 IST | Created: 08-04-2023 22:10 IST
Marcus Rashford hobbled off with an apparent groin injury late in Manchester United's 2-0 win over Everton in the Premier League on Saturday.

The England forward gestured to United's bench that he needed to come off and was feeling the groin area in his right leg as he left the field in the 81st at Old Trafford.

"We have to wait — doesn't look well," United manager Erik ten Hag said of Rashford, who has netted 28 goals in all competitions this season to be United's top scorer.

United is in the middle of a busy stretch of games, with the team fighting to finish in the league's top four and also still in the Europa League and FA Cup.

Ten Hag said Rashford's injury was "due to the schedule." "It can't be that you play three games in six days," he said, referring to United playing Newcastle last Sunday and Brentford on Wednesday. "We have to protect our players and everyone wants the best player on the pitch.

''Everyone wants to see great, entertaining football like today but then you need your best players." Rashford played the full game against both Newcastle and Brentford.

