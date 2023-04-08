Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Fred Couples, 63, becomes oldest to make Masters cut

Thirty-one years after his 1992 championship at Augusta, Fred Couples became the oldest player ever to make the cut at the Masters at 63. Couples entered the third round at 1 over par after following his opening-round score of 71 with a 74 on Saturday morning at Augusta National Golf Club.

Chess-In Carlsen's shadow, chess awaits a new world champion

Chess will crown a new world champion when Ian Nepomniachtchi and Ding Liren begin their battle on Sunday in the shadow of incumbent Magnus Carlsen, who voluntarily relinquished the title he held since 2013. Carlsen has spent more than a decade as the world's top-ranked player and crushed Russia's Nepomniachtchi in 2021 in the last of his four successful title defences. The Norwegian, 32, said last year he lacked the motivation for another tilt.

Soccer-Kane keeps Spurs top-four hopes ticking with winner against Brighton

Tottenham Hotspur's Harry Kane struck a late winner in a fiery 2-1 home victory over Brighton & Hove Albion on Saturday to boost his side's hopes of a top-four finish. Son Heung-min's 100th Premier League goal, a superb curler in the 10th minute, had given Spurs the lead against the run of play but Brighton levelled through Lewis Dunk in the 34th.

Golf-Rahm makes move at rainy Masters, two back of leader Koepka

Jon Rahm mounted a charge when the weather-hit second round of the Masters resumed in rainy and chilly conditions at Augusta National on Saturday to finish two shots back of the halfway lead held by LIV Golf's Brooks Koepka. Five-times champion Tiger Woods, walking the hilly course on his rebuilt leg, bogeyed the closing hole and finished right on the three-over-par cut line, tying Gary Player and Fred Couples for most consecutive cuts made at the Masters (23).

MLB roundup: Rays beat A's to stay undefeated

Isaac Paredes' grand slam highlighted a six-run second inning, and Tampa Bay homered five times to improve to 7-0 with a 9-5 victory over visiting Oakland in St. Petersburg, Fla. Harold Ramirez, Manuel Margot, Christian Bethancourt and Wander Franco went deep, while Paredes added two singles for Tampa Bay, which is off to the majors' best start since Baltimore went 7-0 in 2016.

Soccer-United's Ten Hag "can only pray" Rashford injury is not serious

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag blamed the club's busy fixture schedule for striker Marcus Rashford's groin injury suffered in Saturday's 2-0 home win over Everton and said he "can only pray" the injury was not serious. The 25-year-old, who has scored 28 goals for United in all competitions this season, grabbed the inside of his right leg after stretching for a high ball at Old Trafford and was replaced by Wout Weghorst for the final 10 minutes.

Tennis-Kasatkina not in favour of 'trash-talking' between players

World number eight Daria Kasatkina has given the thumbs down to the idea of "trash-talking" between professional tennis players, saying that disparaging or boastful comments under the guise of banter would not work well in an "intelligent" sport. After Frances Tiafoe called on tennis to loosen its strict rules governing the behaviour of fans at matches to help attract young crowds, fellow Americans Jessica Pegula and Coco Gauff said they would not mind some "trash-talking" too.

Golf-McIlroy's career Grand Slam bid officially ends with missed cut

Rory McIlroy's bid for a career Grand Slam officially came to an end for another year on Saturday when the Northern Irishman failed to make the Masters cut. Needing only the Green Jacket to complete a set of all four major titles, McIlroy's fate was pretty much sealed on Friday when he signed for a second round five-over 77 to leave him at five-over for the tournament.

Soccer-Man United climb back into third with 2-0 win over Everton

Manchester United's Scott McTominay and Anthony Martial secured a well-earned 2-0 victory over Everton as the hosts climbed above Newcastle United into provisional third spot in the Premier League on Saturday. Erik ten Hag's United are in the thick of the race to finish in the top four, with 56 points from 29 games, three ahead of Newcastle, who have a game in hand, and six more than Tottenham Hotspur, with those sides playing later on Saturday.

NBA roundup: Mavs' playoff hopes dashed by Bulls

Coby White and Nikola Vucevic recorded double-doubles to power the short-handed Chicago Bulls past the host Dallas Mavericks 115-112 on Friday. The result ended the Mavericks' hopes of reaching the Western Conference play-in tournament. Dallas came into the evening trailing the Oklahoma City Thunder by one game for the West's final play-in spot yet played without Kyrie Irving, Tim Hardaway Jr., Christian Wood, Josh Green and Maxi Kleber.

