Left Menu

Bengaluru FC distributes 'Champions 2023' t-shirts to underprivileged

In a video posted across social media, club captain Sunil Chhetri was seen joined by goalkeeper Gurpreet Singh Sandhu and Suresh Wangjam, who donated the t-shirts to children at a community shelter in Jayanagar.

ANI | Updated: 08-04-2023 22:42 IST | Created: 08-04-2023 22:42 IST
Bengaluru FC distributes 'Champions 2023' t-shirts to underprivileged
Sunil Chhetri donating Bengaluru FC's 'Champions 2023' t-shirts to underprivileged kids (Image: Bengaluru FC). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Bengaluru FC, on Friday, announced to donate their 'Champions 2023' t-shirts, which remained unused after their loss in the 2023 Indian Super League final, to underprivileged communities in the city. In a video posted across social media, club captain Sunil Chhetri was seen joined by goalkeeper Gurpreet Singh Sandhu and Suresh Wangjam, who donated the t-shirts to children at a community shelter in Jayanagar.

"It certainly is the first time in my career that this is happening, and I'm not sure if a club has ever done it before. I'm really proud that we've taken this step because we want to break the chain. Just because you lose doesn't mean you have to discard something you made thinking you're going to be champions; especially when it can be of use to someone else," said Chhetri. Having patched up the four stars above the crest along with the year '2022-23', as many as 150 t-shirts are now being sent to communities across Bengaluru. Over the course of the coming week, players from BFC Soccer Schools, the club's grassroots program, along with club staff and supporters, will also be involved in donating these t-shirts at old-age homes, orphanages, and hospitals.

"I'm a big fan of sustainability, and I'm very happy that we've taken this step. These are the T-shirts that we were supposed to wear, but that's fine. It says 'champions', and anyone can be a champion. Today, the ones who are wearing these t-shirts are the champions," said goalkeeper Gurpreet Singh Sandhu. Bengaluru FC are due to fly to Kozhikode for their opening match of the 2023 Super Cup, which kicks off on Saturday, with a clash against Sreenidi Deccan FC. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Pfizer RSV vaccine 82% effective vs severe infection in infants, final data shows (April 5); US FDA withdraws approval for Covis Pharma's preterm birth prevention drug and more

Health News Roundup: Pfizer RSV vaccine 82% effective vs severe infection in...

 Global
2
Rungta Steel commissions TMT facility in Odisha

Rungta Steel commissions TMT facility in Odisha

 India
3
238 operators serving 94 markets worldwide launched commercial 5G services till '22 year-end: S&P Global

238 operators serving 94 markets worldwide launched commercial 5G services t...

 India
4
Biden admin defends Afghan troop pullout, blames ex-Prez Trump for chaos

Biden admin defends Afghan troop pullout, blames ex-Prez Trump for chaos

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Land for All: How Tech is Creating an Inclusive Landscape

Powering Prosperity: The Dynamic Link between Energy Intensity and Economic Growth

Unlocking the Potential: The Endless Opportunities of Artificial Intelligence

Gaming Disorder: When Does Fun Turn into Addiction?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023