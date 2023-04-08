Left Menu

Golf-Koepka leads Masters by two shots early in third round

Players on the course were bundled up as temperatures dropped considerably from early in the week and were hovering around 48 Fahrenheit (8 Celsius).

Midway leader Brooks Koepka parred his opening hole to maintain a two-shot lead over Jon Rahm in early third-round action at the Masters on Saturday at chilly Augusta National where windy and rainy conditions are expected. After 39 golfers returned early to finish the second round, which was cut short on Friday by a storm that knocked three of the course's pines trees over, players went out in threesomes off split tees under the threat of heavy rain later in the day.

LIV Golf's Koepka, whose 36-hole total of 132 tied for third-lowest in Masters history, got up and down to save par at the first while Rahm, missed the fairway with his tee shot but managed to make par. Amateur Sam Bennett, who missed by one shot the Masters' 36-hole amateur record of nine under set by Ken Venturi in 1956, began the round four shots back of Koepka but opened with a bogey after his approach shot landed in a greenside bunker.

Players on the course were bundled up as temperatures dropped considerably from early in the week and were hovering around 48 Fahrenheit (8 Celsius). Tiger Woods, who this week tied Gary Player and Fred Couples for most consecutive cuts made at the Masters (23), began his day with a bogey at the 10th and was 16 shots back of Koepka.

World number one Scottie Scheffler, who entered the week looking to become the first player to successfully defend a Masters title since Woods in 2002, was 11 shots back and even par through his first five holes.

