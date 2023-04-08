Left Menu

Gujarat Titans look capable of defending their IPL title: Sanjay Manjrekar

According to former India cricketer Sanjay Manjrekar, captain Hardik Pandya and head coach Ashish Nehra keep the atmosphere in the squad light and a chilled-out dressing room helps the players bring their A-game every time they step on the pitch.

Gujarat Titans skipper Hardik Pandya (Image: iplt20.com). Image Credit: ANI
Defending Champions Gujarat Titans will lock horns with a resurgent Kolkata Knight Riders in their second IPL 2023 home game at the Narendra Modi Stadium. One of the biggest reasons for Gujarat Titans' consistently good performance in IPL is the approach of their captain and the coaching staff.

According to former India cricketer Sanjay Manjrekar, captain Hardik Pandya and head coach Ashish Nehra keep the atmosphere in the squad light and a chilled-out dressing room helps the players bring their A-game every time they step on the pitch. Speaking to Star Sports former India cricketer Sanjay Manjrekar said, "Hardik is a successful captain because he does not take the game too seriously. Also, Ashish Nehra takes care of the tactical side and that is the reason why this team really seems to be playing as a unit. They proved it by winning the title last season and this season they beat CSK and confirmed that they are ready to defend their title."

In the second game of Super Sunday, a strong Punjab Kings side will take on Sunrisers Hyderabad, who have lost both their opening games. All eyes will be on young England all-rounder Sam Curran - who is the costliest buy in the history of IPL. Impressed with the performance of the team, former India cricketer Virender Sehwag claims bowlers are going to hold the key for the Shikhar Dhawan-led side in this edition.

Speaking on Star Sports former India cricketer Virender Sehwag said, "Sam Curran will prove to be a very important bowler for Punjab Kings. He had a stellar run in the T20 World Cup and that confidence will work in his, as well as the team's favour. Apart from Curran, Arshdeep Singh, Rahul Chahar, and Kagiso Rabada will be seen providing strength to this team. Overall Punjab looks very strong as a bowling unit."(ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

