Cyclist Ethan Boyes dies after being struck in San Francisco

PTI | Sanfrancisco | Updated: 09-04-2023 02:36 IST | Created: 09-04-2023 01:33 IST
Cyclist Ethan Boyes dies after being struck in San Francisco
Image Credit: Flickr

Award-winning cyclist Ethan Boyes died after being struck by a car at a national park in San Francisco, the US Park Police said Saturday.

The athlete was hit while riding his bike Tuesday afternoon around Presidio, a historic park south of the Golden Gate Bridge, authorities said. Boyes was taken to a hospital for treatment and later pronounced dead. He was 44 years old.

The driver was taken to a hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening, the agency said.

Boyes had a storied career that included an age-group record in a 1,000-meter time trial in 2015. He was a 10-time national champion.

''Beyond Ethan's athletic achievements, he was an upstanding member of the American track cycling community,'' USA Cycling said in a statement. ''His loss will be felt at local, regional, national, and world events for years, as he brought a mixture of competition and friendliness to every race.'' The US Park Police did not share further details about the fatal collision.

''Crash investigations are complex and require an analysis of a large amount of evidence and data,'' the agency said in a statement. ''USPP detectives work in partnership with the United States Attorney's Office as the investigation progresses.'' The San Francisco Bicycle Coalition released a statement Friday remembering Boyes as a ''beloved figure in San Francisco cycling.'' ''One traffic fatality is one too many,'' the group said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

