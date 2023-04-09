Soccer-Swanson suffers knee injury as U.S. beat Ireland in World Cup tune-up

The United States suffered a major setback in their build up for the Women's World Cup, with star forward Mallory Swanson carried off on a stretcher after she suffered a knee injury during their 2-0 win over Ireland in a friendly on Saturday in Austin, Texas. Unlikely hero Emily Fox overcame a rock-solid Ireland defence as she netted her first goal for the national team with a sublime shot to the back left corner in the 36th minute.

However, the team's joy turned to horror only minutes later as Swanson collided with Irish defender Aoife Mannion and fell to the ground grasping her left knee in pain. She left on a stretcher as a sellout crowd at Q2 Stadium chanted her name and was taken to the hospital. Midfielder Lindsey Horan made it 2-0 for the world champions from the penalty spot, her shot ricocheting off the hand of Irish goalkeeper Courtney Brosnan in the 79th minute.

Ireland forward Heather Payne whipped a cross into the net in first-half stoppage time but the goal disallowed for offside. The team in green saw their best chance in the second half, a free kick by Arsenal forward Katie McCabe acrobatically saved by American keeper Alyssa Naeher.

The United States will vie for an unprecedented third consecutive title when the World Cup kicks off in Australia and New Zealand in July. The Americans will meet Ireland again on Tuesday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)