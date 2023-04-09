Left Menu

Soccer-Swanson suffers knee injury as U.S. beat Ireland in World Cup tune-up

(Adds quotes, details) April 8 (Reuters) - American striker Mallory Swanson's World Cup participation hangs in the balance as she had to be carried off on a stretcher after she injured her knee during the United States' 2-0 win over Ireland in a friendly on Saturday in Austin, Texas.

Reuters | Updated: 09-04-2023 03:55 IST | Created: 09-04-2023 03:23 IST
Soccer-Swanson suffers knee injury as U.S. beat Ireland in World Cup tune-up
Image Credit: Pexels

(Adds quotes, details) April 8 (Reuters) -

American striker Mallory Swanson's World Cup participation hangs in the balance as she had to be carried off on a stretcher after she injured her knee during the United States' 2-0 win over Ireland in a friendly on Saturday in Austin, Texas. Swanson, who had been enjoying a stellar start to 2023 after scoring seven goals for the U.S., collided with Irish defender Aoife Mannion and fell to the ground clutching her left knee in pain shortly before the interval.

She had to be carried off on a stretcher as a sellout crowd at Q2 Stadium chanted her name. The 24-year-old World Cup winner was then taken to the hospital. Head coach Vlatko Andonovski said it was too early to know the extent of her injury.

"I'm hoping for good news," he said. "As of right now, we just know that she's getting checked out and we're waiting for the results." Swanson's injury overshadowed the U.S.'s resolute performance over Ireland as they continued their build-up towards the World Cup, which begins in July.

Unlikely hero Emily Fox overcame a rock-solid Ireland defence as she netted her first goal for the national team with a sublime shot to the back left corner in the 36th minute. Midfielder Lindsey Horan made it 2-0 for the world champions from the penalty spot, her shot ricocheting off the hand of Irish goalkeeper Courtney Brosnan in the 79th minute.

"We knew that this team, they can capitalize on anything," Horan, who helped the United States win their fourth World Cup title four years ago in France, said in a televised interview. "It was a hard team to face, the way they defended... it was us making the most of our moments."

Ireland forward Heather Payne whipped a cross into the net in first-half stoppage time but the goal disallowed for offside. The team in green saw their best chance in the second half, a free kick by Arsenal forward Katie McCabe acrobatically saved by American keeper Alyssa Naeher.

The United States welcomed back veteran midfielder Julie Ertz, who gave birth in August and had not played since the Tokyo Olympics in 2021, as she came in as a second-half substitute. "We saw when she came in just automatically the pace of the game picked up a little bit," said Andonovski. "We're happy where she's at."

The United States will vie for an unprecedented third consecutive title when the World Cup kicks off in Australia and New Zealand in July. The Americans will meet Ireland again on Tuesday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
238 operators serving 94 markets worldwide launched commercial 5G services till '22 year-end: S&P Global

238 operators serving 94 markets worldwide launched commercial 5G services t...

 India
2
Novak Djokovic, Daniil Medvedev in same half of Monte-Carlo draw

Novak Djokovic, Daniil Medvedev in same half of Monte-Carlo draw

 Monaco
3
Science News Roundup: Small ears, frizzy hair and dry ear wax - the genetics of mammoths

Science News Roundup: Small ears, frizzy hair and dry ear wax - the genetics...

 Global
4
Want to give credit to my parents and friends for constant support, says UPPSC topper

Want to give credit to my parents and friends for constant support, says UPP...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Land for All: How Tech is Creating an Inclusive Landscape

Powering Prosperity: The Dynamic Link between Energy Intensity and Economic Growth

Unlocking the Potential: The Endless Opportunities of Artificial Intelligence

Gaming Disorder: When Does Fun Turn into Addiction?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023