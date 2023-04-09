Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Fred Couples, 63, becomes oldest to make Masters cut

Thirty-one years after his 1992 championship at Augusta, Fred Couples became the oldest player ever to make the cut at the Masters at 63. Couples entered the third round at 1 over par after following his opening-round score of 71 with a 74 on Saturday morning at Augusta National Golf Club.

Golf-Koepka extends Masters lead before round three suspended due to rain

LIV Golf's Brooks Koepka extended his lead to four shots over Spaniard Jon Rahm before third-round play at windy and cold Augusta National Golf Club was suspended for the day due to intense rain that waterlogged the course. Koepka, who began the day two shots clear of Rahm with amateur Sam Bennett a further two strokes back, had one birdie through six holes and was staring at an 11-foot par putt at the seventh when play was suspended at 3:15 p.m. ET (1915 GMT) with no players having completed their rounds.

Soccer-Man City cruise to win over Saints, Newcastle maintain top-four push

Manchester City cut Arsenal's Premier League lead to five points after Erling Haaland scored twice in a 4-1 win over bottom side Southampton, while Newcastle United edged closer to a return to the Champions League for the first time in 20 years.

Haaland was at his sublime best on his return from injury and he signed off with a stunning bicycle kick that took his league tally to 30 goals in 27 games -- five goals shy of breaking the Premier League record.

Golf-No audience for Lyle as he takes final bow on golf's greatest stage

Sandy Lyle may be one of the Masters most beloved champions but he received precious little of it at Augusta National on Saturday, cutting a forlorn figure as he hit the last putt of his career in the early morning rain on a near deserted 18th green. The first British player to wear the Green Jacket after winning the 1988 Masters, the 65-year-old Scot was denied the rousing sendoff accorded former champions when he had to return on Saturday for a 12-foot putt that would complete his weather delayed second round.

Soccer-Real Madrid crash to Villarreal defeat as title chances fall further away

Samu Chukwueze scored twice to inflict a further blow on Real Madrid's title hopes as they were beaten 3-2 by Villarreal at home in LaLiga on Saturday despite twice taking the lead. Carlo Ancelotti's side had been imperious as they thrashed rivals Barcelona 4-0 at the Camp Nou in the Copa del Rey semi-finals on Wednesday.

Golf-McIlroy's career Grand Slam bid officially ends with missed cut

Rory McIlroy's bid for a career Grand Slam officially came to an end for another year on Saturday when the Northern Irishman failed to make the Masters cut. Needing only the Green Jacket to complete a set of all four major titles, McIlroy's fate was pretty much sealed on Friday when he signed for a second round five-over 77 to leave him at five-over for the tournament.

Soccer-Haaland stunner helps Man City to 4-1 win over Southampton

Erling Haaland netted a brilliant bicycle kick as he scored a brace on his return to Manchester City's starting line-up after injury in a 4-1 Premier League win at bottom side Southampton on Saturday to keep the pressure on leaders Arsenal. The Norwegian took his tally of league goals to 30 for the season as City snuffed out any ideas Southampton may have had about pulling off an upset to aid their battle against relegation.

Soccer-Lampard says big task ahead but anything can happen at Real

Frank Lampard always knew he had a big job on his hands and a losing start to his return as interim Chelsea manager on Saturday only confirmed that. The 1-0 defeat at Wolverhampton Wanderers made no difference to 11th-placed Chelsea's Premier League position but was hardly what was needed ahead of a Champions League quarter-final first leg at holders Real Madrid next Wednesday.

Soccer-Dybala penalty seals win over Torino to send Roma third

A Paulo Dybala penalty and a superb defensive performance gave AS Roma a 1-0 win away to Torino on Saturday that lifted them to third place in the table and boosted their hopes of a spot in next season's Champions League. Jose Mourinho's side are on 53 points with nine matches left in the campaign and are one point ahead of fourth-placed AC Milan. Roma are two points behind second-placed Lazio, who will play Juventus later on Saturday.

Soccer-Lazio beat Juve 2-1 to cement second place

Sergej Milinkovic-Savic and Mattia Zaccagni scored as Lazio showed a ruthless attacking streak to beat Juventus 2-1 at home on Saturday as Maurizio Sarri's side consolidated second place in Serie A. Lazio have 58 points, five ahead of AS Roma in third with nine matches left in the campaign. Juve, who are fighting for a place in the top six, are seventh with 44 points, four points behind Atalanta, who occupy the final European qualification spot.

