Almost everything went to plan: says RR skipper Sanju Samson after victory against DC in IPL 2023

Rajasthan Royals registered their second victory of the Indian Premier League 2023 against Delhi Capitals at the Barsapara Stadium on Saturday. Just like any other game, Rajasthan Royals came out with a specific plan to conquer Delhi Capitals and they executed every single aspect of it to perfection. Half-centuries from openers Yashasvi Jaiswal and Jos Buttler powered Rajasthan Royals to a massive score of 199/4.

Even though RR skipper Sanju Samson failed to impress the home crowd with his formidable batting skills, as he tried to open his account with a maximum but ended up being dismissed for a duck by Kuldeep Yadav. "Almost everything went to plan. I think me not scoring runs didn't go plan (laughs). The way I play this format I take a few balls to settle in and then go out there and express myself. Those 40-50 runs at a quick rate with Jos going through with his business. My role in the team is very clear. Just got the feel I would take that kind of a catch," said RR skipper Sanju Samson after the match.

When Rajasthan played their first home game at the Barsapara Stadium the most evident thing throughout the match was the number of times a towel was used to dry the ball. The due factor kicked in the second innings and Samson decided to invest his faith in the two veteran Indian spinners - Yuzvendra Chahal (3/27) and Ravichandran Ashwin (2/25). "Last game when we played here, it was a swimming pool and we were not able to keep the ball dry. We will have to get used to wet balls. Yuzi and Ash bhai know how to do it with the wet ball. I think Ashwin is always looking at the batter. The ball being new was very crucial for us and Ash bhai got through two important overs" Samson continued.

Ashwin and Chahal orchestrated the collapse of Delhi Capitals middle order, which ensured there was no chance for the visitors to make a comeback. They picked their targets, stuck to the perfect line and length, and lured the batter to go against his will and play a shot which ensured their place in the dugout. Rajasthan ended up with a comfortable 57 run victory against Delhi Capitals (142/9).

Rajasthan Royals will visit the MA Chidambaram Stadium to face the in-form Chennai Super Kings on Wednesday. (ANI)

