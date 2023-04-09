Left Menu

Pakistan Cricket appoints interim head coach for series against New Zealand

Pakistan Cricket announced their coaching staff for their upcoming home white ball series against New Zealand. The board have also confirmed the appointment of Grant Bradburn as the head coach of the side, in an interim capacity. Abdul Rehman has been named as the assistant head coach, while Andrew Puttick and Umar Gul have been appointed as the batting and bowling coaches respectively.

ANI | Updated: 09-04-2023 11:42 IST | Created: 09-04-2023 11:42 IST
Pakistan Cricket appoints interim head coach for series against New Zealand
Babar Azam (Photo: Twitter/ Pakistan Cricket). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

Pakistan Cricket announced their coaching staff for their upcoming home white ball series against New Zealand. The Pakistani team will be led by Babar Azam, and they will contest in a five-match T20I series and five-match ODI series against the Black Caps.

The first T20I match will be played on April 14 in Lahore. The series will witness a host of experienced Pakistan stars return to action, including star pace bowler Shaheen Afridi. The board have also confirmed the appointment of Grant Bradburn as the head coach of the side, in an interim capacity. Abdul Rehman has been named as the assistant head coach, while Andrew Puttick and Umar Gul have been appointed as the batting and bowling coaches respectively.

The appointments are not in a permanent capacity, with the PCB announcing that the board will name the permanent coaches after the series against New Zealand. Pakistan Cricket Board released a statement for this announcement which said, "Mr Bradburn and Mr Puttick have been appointed for the New Zealand series and will arrive in Lahore on 11 April. The PCB will confirm the Pakistan team management for post-New Zealand series following the completion of the relevant recruitment processes, which are presently ongoing."

Pakistan T20I squad: Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan (vice-captain), Zaman Khan, Haris Rauf, Faheem Ashraf, Ihsanullah, Imad Wasim, Saim Ayub, Mohammad Haris, Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Fakhar Zaman, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shan Masood, Mohammad Rizwan and Iftikhar Ahmed. Paksitan ODI squad: Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan (vice-captain), Ihsanullah, Imam-ul-Haq, Mohammad Rizwan, Abdullah Shafique, Fakhar Zaman, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf, Haris Sohail, Usama Mir, Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Salman Ali Agha, Shan Masood and Mohammad Wasim Jnr.

New Zealand T20I squad: New Zealand: Tom Latham (c), Mark Chapman, Matt Henry, Cole McConchie, Daryl Mitchell, Rachin Ravindra, Ish Sodhi, Will Young, Chad Bowes, Dane Cleaver, Ben Lister, Adam Milne, James Neesham, Henry Shipley, Blair Tickner. New Zealand ODI squad: Tom Latham (c), Henry Nicholls, Tom Blundell, Cole McConchie, Daryl Mitchell, Rachin Ravindra, Ish Sodhi, Will Young, Chad Bowes, Ben Lister, Adam Milne, James Neesham, Henry Shipley, Blair Tickner. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
238 operators serving 94 markets worldwide launched commercial 5G services till '22 year-end: S&P Global

238 operators serving 94 markets worldwide launched commercial 5G services t...

 India
2
Health News Roundup: Merck, Eisai to discontinue late-stage study for skin cancer; India asks states to ramp up testing as COVID-19 cases climb and more

Health News Roundup: Merck, Eisai to discontinue late-stage study for skin c...

 Global
3
What is ‘eldest daughter syndrome’ and how can we fix it?

What is ‘eldest daughter syndrome’ and how can we fix it?

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Small ears, frizzy hair and dry ear wax - the genetics of mammoths

Science News Roundup: Small ears, frizzy hair and dry ear wax - the genetics...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Land for All: How Tech is Creating an Inclusive Landscape

Powering Prosperity: The Dynamic Link between Energy Intensity and Economic Growth

Unlocking the Potential: The Endless Opportunities of Artificial Intelligence

Gaming Disorder: When Does Fun Turn into Addiction?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023