Left Menu

East Bengal FC and Odisha FC set to lock horns in Super Cup

The Indian Super League (ISL) team Odisha FC is set to make their Super Cup debut against 2018 runners-up East Bengal FC at the Payyanad Stadium in Manjeri, Kerala, on Sunday.

ANI | Updated: 09-04-2023 15:06 IST | Created: 09-04-2023 15:06 IST
East Bengal FC and Odisha FC set to lock horns in Super Cup
Diego Mauricio (Photo: ISL Media). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Indian Super League (ISL) team Odisha FC is set to make their Super Cup debut against 2018 runners-up East Bengal FC at the Payyanad Stadium in Manjeri, Kerala, on Sunday. After four seasons in the Hero ISL, Odisha FC finally managed to qualify for the play-offs in sixth place but they were defeated 0-2 by eventual champions ATK Mohun Bagan. The Super Cup will present the Odisha boys with another opportunity to clinch their first silverware.

For the winners, a Club Playoff slot for the AFC Cup will also be available, which has garnered interest from Odisha FC head coach Clifford Miranda. "The AFC Cup slot is very important, so we want to give our best like all the other 16 teams that are vying for that place," Miranda said.

"There are no easy teams in this league-cum-knockout tournament. We've had two training sessions so far, and we are trying to adapt to the Kerala heat, but the conditions are the same for all teams," Miranda added. The Odisha FC supporters and the head coach Miranda were thrilled by the ISL Golden Boot winner Diego Mauricio's recent contract renewal. They will be anticipating more of his heroics in the Super Cup and for the squad to win their first trophy at the upcoming competition.

"We would love to have Diego repeat his Hero ISL performances here in Kerala - not just in terms of scoring goals, but also working for the team as a unit," Miranda added. Odisha FC and East Bengal FC played out two thrilling encounters in the ISL this season, both of which went the former's way (4-2 in Kolkata and 3-1 in Bhubaneswar). The fans will be in for another fascinating encounter between two teams that will be looking to finish strong and gain some consistency.

"Irrespective of the scoreline, both games were close. It's going to be tight against them again, so we have to play to the best of our abilities," Miranda said. East Bengal FC head coach Stephen Constantine stated that his side deserved more from both those games. The Red and Gold Brigade certainly will be in the game looking for a result for the fans to cheer on.

"We should've won the first one (when East Bengal were 2-0 up) and at least drawn the second one. Hopefully, we get the result that we want on Sunday," Miranda said. Like Miranda, Constantine also believes that the AFC Cup spot will be the biggest motivation for the players in the Hero Super Cup. However, to get that far, his team will need to be at their best and need to pull up their socks as every team will be giving it their all where the competition is going to be stiff.

"It's going to be three difficult games. We came here to qualify from the group, and we want to do that," Miranda continued. East Bengal will hope to go one step better than they did in the 2018 edition of the Hero Super Cup, where they eliminated Mumbai City FC, Aizawl FC, and FC Goa before losing out to Bengaluru FC in the final in Bhubaneswar. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
238 operators serving 94 markets worldwide launched commercial 5G services till '22 year-end: S&P Global

238 operators serving 94 markets worldwide launched commercial 5G services t...

 India
2
Health News Roundup: Merck, Eisai to discontinue late-stage study for skin cancer; India asks states to ramp up testing as COVID-19 cases climb and more

Health News Roundup: Merck, Eisai to discontinue late-stage study for skin c...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Small ears, frizzy hair and dry ear wax - the genetics of mammoths

Science News Roundup: Small ears, frizzy hair and dry ear wax - the genetics...

 Global
4
What is ‘eldest daughter syndrome’ and how can we fix it?

What is ‘eldest daughter syndrome’ and how can we fix it?

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Land for All: How Tech is Creating an Inclusive Landscape

Powering Prosperity: The Dynamic Link between Energy Intensity and Economic Growth

Unlocking the Potential: The Endless Opportunities of Artificial Intelligence

Gaming Disorder: When Does Fun Turn into Addiction?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023