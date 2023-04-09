Left Menu

Chess: 12-year-old Ishaan holds IM Vikramaditya

On the top board, Ishan, playing black, opted for the Modern Benoni Defense to the queen pawn opening of Vikramaditya and soon gained equality.Vikramaditya used all his experience to outwit Ishaan but the youngster was equal to the task.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 09-04-2023 16:06 IST | Created: 09-04-2023 16:01 IST
Chess: 12-year-old Ishaan holds IM Vikramaditya
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • China

In a major upset, 12-year-old Ishaan Tendolkar held top-seed and International Master Vikramaditya Kulkarni to a draw in round 3 of the All India FIDE Rating Chess Tournament here on Sunday. On the top board, Ishan, playing black, opted for the Modern Benoni Defense to the queen pawn opening of Vikramaditya and soon gained equality.

Vikramaditya used all his experience to outwit Ishaan but the youngster was equal to the task. The players called for truce after a marathon 96 moves.

The results on board 2 to 6 were on expected lines as second seeded Saurabh Khherdekar (ELO rating points 2090), third seeded Raghav (2066), fourth seeded Arnav Kherdekar (ELO 1722, sixth seeded Guru Prakash (ELO 1691) and seventh seeded Yohan Boricha (1639) registered wins over their respective opponents.

The lead is now shared by 12 players who are on 3/3. A group of nine players are following the leaders with 2.5/3.

Six more rounds are still be played in the Rs 3.00 lakh prize money tourney, which is being conducted by India Chess School.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
238 operators serving 94 markets worldwide launched commercial 5G services till '22 year-end: S&P Global

238 operators serving 94 markets worldwide launched commercial 5G services t...

 India
2
Health News Roundup: Merck, Eisai to discontinue late-stage study for skin cancer; India asks states to ramp up testing as COVID-19 cases climb and more

Health News Roundup: Merck, Eisai to discontinue late-stage study for skin c...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Small ears, frizzy hair and dry ear wax - the genetics of mammoths

Science News Roundup: Small ears, frizzy hair and dry ear wax - the genetics...

 Global
4
What is ‘eldest daughter syndrome’ and how can we fix it?

What is ‘eldest daughter syndrome’ and how can we fix it?

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Land for All: How Tech is Creating an Inclusive Landscape

Powering Prosperity: The Dynamic Link between Energy Intensity and Economic Growth

Unlocking the Potential: The Endless Opportunities of Artificial Intelligence

Gaming Disorder: When Does Fun Turn into Addiction?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023