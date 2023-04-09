Golf-Woods withdraws from Masters due to injury
Reuters | Updated: 09-04-2023 16:57 IST | Created: 09-04-2023 16:55 IST
Tiger Woods has withdrawn from the Masters due to injury after completing seven holes of his third round, tournament organisers said on Sunday.
Woods, who was the last of 54 players to make the cut, was limping down the 17th fairway on six over par through seven holes when play was called off on Saturday due to bad weather.
