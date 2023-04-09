Left Menu

Golf-Woods withdraws from Masters due to injury

But in unforgiving conditions on a cold Saturday with heavy rain falling, Woods was visibly limping and made back-to-back double bogeys. The 15-times major champion has made only one competitive appearance this season and said this week that he does not play many tournaments anymore as he is " limited " in what he can do.

Tiger Woods Image Credit: ANI

Tiger Woods has withdrawn from the Masters due to injury after completing seven holes of his third round, tournament organisers said on Sunday.

Woods, who was the last of 54 players to make the cut, was limping down the 17th fairway on six over par through seven holes when play was called off on Saturday due to bad weather. The 47-year-old American has won the Masters five times, most recently in 2019, but he has struggled since a car crash in 2021 in which he sustained multiple leg injuries that required major surgery.

American Brooks Koepka leads Spaniard Jon Rahm by four shots with the third round of the Masters yet to be completed.

